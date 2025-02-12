Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a video on the social media platform X on Wednesday, February 12 featuring OYO's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritesh Agarwal and said he believes anybody can act.

“WHEN I BROUGHT OUT THE ACTOR IN #OYO FOUNDER #RiteshAgarwal! I believe there is an actor in every person. In fact anybody can act,” said Anupam Kher in his post on X.

The Bollywood veteran highlighted the fun of practising an acting exercise with the OYO CEO and appreciated Agarwal's composure, his performance, and how he was “cool” about learning the craft.

“So It was great fun to do this acting exercise with #Ritesh! And I must say he was very cool about it. And did a great job!” said Kher in the post.

In the video, Anupam Kher jokingly mentioned that he will charge extra fees from Ritesh Agarwal to practise acting drills with the executive, but later also clarified that the lesson was shared for free, in his post.

“By the way the lesson was given free! Jai Ho!” said Anupam Kher.

Netizens React People on the social media platform X appreciated Agarwal for being a patient student trying to learn acting skills from a veteran actor. People also commended Kher to take a session in depth to teach the executive the layers of acting.

“Wow! So many layers of thoughts in a dialogue. Aap hi karwa sakte ho @AnupamPKher Sir. And the last take was indeed superb, @riteshagar bhai,” said Pranav Mahajan, responding to Kher's post.

Ashish Agarwal also complimented both individuals and said, “There is a hidden Actor on every Indian.”

Others like Naseem Akram complimented the veteran actor Anupam Kher for being a great teacher and said, “Wow. Loved it. Anupam sir you are great teacher.”