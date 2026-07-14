Anupam Kher refuses to back down over Ram Mandir comments: ‘Not scared today, won't be in future’

Amidst a swirling digital storm, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has refused to retract or apologise for his recent, highly contentious remarks regarding the alleged embezzlement of donation funds intended for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Standing firm in the face of mounting public and political scrutiny, Kher vigorously defended his original statements, asserting that his words were deliberately weaponised and stripped of context by bad-faith actors seeking to manufacture outrage.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram to deliver a resolute video message, Kher addressed his millions of followers with characteristic defiance. He maintained that his commentary on the matter was delivered with “complete honesty and responsibility,” making it abundantly clear that he harbours zero regrets.

“People are most afraid of the truth when it doesn’t align with their agenda,” the actor said in his broadcast. “A few days ago, what I said about the theft at Ram Mandir, I said it with complete honesty and responsibility. Even today, I stand by every word of mine. But some people need an issue more than the truth. They want debate, controversy, noise. That’s why the matter was twisted and presented.”

Throughout the message, Kher framed his detractors not as legitimate critics, but as opportunists who prioritise performative outrage over factual discourse. He castigated the modern internet ecosystem, where he believes narratives are frequently manipulated to disrupt ideological opponents.

Advertisement

Also Read | Anupam Kher asks for brand endorsements at 71, netizens react

Asserting an impenetrable front against online harassment and political intimidation, Kher laid down a gauntlet to his critics.

“I just want to say this: I was never scared before, I’m not scared today, and I won’t be scared in the future," he declared, addressing the digital mobs directly. "Be it trolls, so-called influencers, or leaders! No one’s noise will change my stance. Whatever I believe is right, that’s what I’ll say. Whether you agree or disagree, that’s your right. But speaking the truth is my right as well as my duty.”

He concluded his spirited defence with a dismissal of the ongoing backlash, stating, “The rest… whoever wants to do whatever, let them do it. I’ll remain just as I am. Jai Shri Ram!”—a closing that firmly anchored his ideological and cultural allegiances.

Advertisement

The Naseeruddin Shah Video In the volatile ecosystem of internet controversies, past rivalries and old videos are frequently resurrected to fan the flames of current debates.

Alongside the Ram Mandir backlash, an older video featuring Kher’s contemporary, Naseeruddin Shah, with whom Kher has shared deeply polarised political and ideological differences in the past, began circulating virally.

Advertisement

Anticipating that the media and digital commentators would attempt to conflate the two issues and manufacture an industry feud, Kher proactively addressed the footage.

He categorically clarified that there is no active animosity or ongoing issue between the two veteran actors, thereby neutralising a potential secondary controversy and keeping the public focus strictly on the defence of his Ram Mandir comments.

Also Read | Ayodhya donation theft row: SC seeks status report from SIT

History vs. Accountability The fierce debate currently engulfing the actor traces its origins back to a controversial rhetorical pivot Kher made regarding reported financial irregularities within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir's donation ecosystem.

When questioned about the alleged misappropriation of funds, estimated at between ₹2 crore and ₹7 crore, Kher minimised the severity of modern-day corruption.

He dismissed the monetary discrepancy as a “very small” matter, choosing instead to juxtapose it against the monumental destruction, cultural erasure, and mass looting that occurred across the Indian subcontinent during the centuries-long Mughal era.

Advertisement

This historical comparison proved to be highly incendiary. The clip of his remarks circulated rapidly across social media platforms, acting as a lightning rod for intense socio-political debate.

A severe backlash from netizens immediately followed; Critics fiercely condemned the logic of his statement, arguing that invoking centuries-old historical grievances to downplay, justify, or deflect from contemporary financial corruption and administrative accountability is a dangerous fallacy.

The timing of his remarks, coming at a moment when transparency regarding public and religious donations is under a microscope, also drew sharp condemnation from citizens and commentators who demanded that present-day institutional integrity be upheld, regardless of historical injustices.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Anupam Kher refuses to back down over Ram Mandir comments: ‘Not scared today, won't be in future’