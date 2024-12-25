As Pakistan began hosting its local adaptation of the popular business reality TV series – Shark Tank Pakistan, the ‘sharks’ of the show's Indian version, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta, took potshots at the “fundamentally, technically wrong” show.

Shark Thank aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a panel of seasoned investors, known as “sharks”, in hopes of securing investment and mentorship.

In conversation with influencer Sharan Hegde, Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, and Aman Gupta of Boat Electronics, busted out into laughter when asked about Shark Tank Pakistan.

While Anupam's initial reaction was: “Bhai ho raha kya hai wahan pe? (What is happening there?)” Aman Gupta admitted that he had watched only “interesting” snippets of the show.

Taking a dig at the PKR 300 crore ( ₹91 crore) ask from a contestant on the Pakistani show, the Shark Tank India judges said it was an example of the show's absurdity.

They were referring to the viral clip from Shark Tank Pakistan in which an elderly man asked for the exuberant amount in exchange for 3 per cent equity, leaving the Pakistani sharks baffled.

In an honest reaction, Anupam said, “I’ve seen some clips and laughed really hard because there are things that are fundamentally technically wrong in terms of the investments.”

“Someone invested some 300 crore in the show. Aisa thodi hota hai yaar,” he added.

Watch video here:

‘If Pakistan is not productive…’ Despite sharing a hearty laugh with Aman Gupta and Sharan Hegde over Shark Tank Pakistan, Anupam Mittal discussed a serious aspect of why he wants the reality TV series to succeed.

Noting that for a country to progress and become a superpower, its neighbouring countries must progress too, Anupam said: “When you don’t have economic growth, you will create trouble; If somebody is not productive, they are creating trouble. This goes for individuals too. Same thing with Pakistan.”

“If Pakistan is not productive, it will create trouble,” the Shaadi.com founder said.