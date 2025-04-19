Anurag Kashyap ‘apologies’ after row over brahmin remark, says ‘auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskaar toh…’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap apologised after controversial remarks about the Brahmin community, which drew significant backlash amid the 'Phule' debate. He expressed regret in a detailed Instagram note emphasizing the value of family and friends over speech.

Livemint
Updated19 Apr 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Anurag Kashyap. Photo courtesy ‘Gangs of Wasseypur: The Making of a Modern Classic’, published by HarperCollins India. (File)
Anurag Kashyap. Photo courtesy ‘Gangs of Wasseypur: The Making of a Modern Classic’, published by HarperCollins India. (File)

On Friday night, Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap on Friday issued a public apology after remarking the Brahmin community, which sparked controversy amid the ongoing 'Phule' debate.

In a detailed note shared on Instagram, Kashyap expressed regret, stating, “No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, or friends.”

Also Read: ‘Jab caste system hi nahin hai to....’: Anurag Kashyap rants about controversy over Phule movie

Earlier in the day, the Maharaja actor faced significant backlash for his controversial statement, where he said he would “urinate on the Brahmins.”

Seet the latest post here:

 

Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar to shastron mein bhi hai.

Key Takeaways
  • Public figures must navigate the fine line between free speech and community sensitivity.
  • Context is crucial in understanding controversial statements.
  • The impact of social media can amplify backlash against public remarks.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsTrendsAnurag Kashyap ‘apologies’ after row over brahmin remark, says ‘auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskaar toh…’
MoreLess
First Published:19 Apr 2025, 08:12 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.