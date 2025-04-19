Anurag Kashyap ‘apologies’ after row over brahmin remark, says ‘auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskaar toh…’

On Friday night, Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap on Friday issued a public apology after remarking the Brahmin community, which sparked controversy amid the ongoing 'Phule' debate.
In a detailed note shared on Instagram, Kashyap expressed regret, stating, “No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, or friends.”
Also Read: ‘Jab caste system hi nahin hai to....’: Anurag Kashyap rants about controversy over Phule movie
Earlier in the day, the Maharaja actor faced significant backlash for his controversial statement, where he said he would “urinate on the Brahmins.”
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.