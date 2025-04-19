Anurag Kashyap ‘apologies’ after row over brahmin remark, says ‘auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskaar toh…’

On Friday night, Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap on Friday issued a public apology after remarking the Brahmin community, which sparked controversy amid the ongoing 'Phule' debate.

Advertisement

In a detailed note shared on Instagram, Kashyap expressed regret, stating, “No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, or friends.”

Earlier in the day, the Maharaja actor faced significant backlash for his controversial statement, where he said he would “urinate on the Brahmins.”

Seet the latest post here:

Advertisement

Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar to shastron mein bhi hai.

Read More