Anurag Kashyap is leaving Mumbai in 2025: ‘Joy is sucked out’

Anurag Kashyap will leave Mumbai in 2025, citing frustration with Bollywood's profit-driven focus and the shift of aspiring actors towards stardom rather than craft.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his unconventional storytelling in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, DevD, has announced his decision to leave Mumbai in 2025 due to his growing dissatisfaction with the Bollywood industry.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag Kashyap expressed his frustration over the industry's focus on profit margins and commercial viability, stating, “Now it is difficult for me to go out and experiment as it comes at a cost, which makes my producers think about profit and margins."

Anurag Kashyap lamented that the joy of filmmaking in Bollywood has been "sucked out," as the emphasis shifts from creativity to how to market a film even before production begins.

"I am going to the South. I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die as an old man. I am so disappointed and disgusted by my own industry. I am disgusted by the mindset." Kashyap added.

Anurag Kashyap's discontent extends beyond financial pressures; he also voiced concerns about the changing attitudes of actors. He noted that many aspiring talents are more interested in becoming stars than honing their craft, saying, “Nobody wants to act—they all want to be stars."

This shift, Anurag Kashyap believes, is driven by talent agencies that prioritise profit over artistic development, often abandoning actors when they fail to achieve stardom. He highlighted the example of the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, which would likely not be made in Hindi cinema but would be remade if it proves successful.

The director's frustrations also include feeling distanced from former friends who have embraced the star-making culture of Bollywood.

Anurag Kashyap remarked on the painful experience of being "ghosted" by actors he once considered friends after they became part of this system. He contrasted this with the collaborative spirit he perceives in South Indian cinema, where filmmakers are empowered to create innovative projects without the same commercial constraints.

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj, tied the knot with longtime-boyfriend Shane Gregoire, on 12 December this year.