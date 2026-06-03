Anushka Sharma promotes homeopathy as ‘key part’ of her life; faces Internet fury: ‘Getting best treatment, but...’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently shared an Instagram story backing homeopathy, an alternative medicine system, as a “key part” of her life. However, this has not sat well with social media users, who accused the actress of hypocrisy.

In the Instagram story, Anushka shared a YouTube link to Dr Rajan Sankaran's video titled: “Homeopathy doesn't treat conditions, it treats people”.

She wrote: “Homeopathy has played an important role in my life, and Dr Rajan Sankaran has been a key part of that journey. I deeply value his insights on health and mindful living.”

View full Image View full Image Anushka Sharma's IG story

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after IPL win

This comes a day after she visited the ashram of Vrindavan-based Sant Premanand Maharaj with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

Why are social media users angry? Social media users felt that Anushka Sharma, who lives in London and has access to the best of healthcare, should not promote homeopathy to her over 60 million followers who do not enjoy the same privilege.

“Anushka Sharma shared a story on Instagram in support of homeopathy. She and her husband live in London, getting the best treatment there, but look at the hypocrisy,” a user said.

“Totally unexpected from an educated lady like Anushka Sharma. Can't believe,” another added.

“Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma is recommending homeopathy to Indians,” A netizen said. “Fraud babas are not enough, she is now promoting unscientific fraud medicine to Indians. Give them enough money and they might one day tell people, ‘Just visit Premanand Maharaj to cure all your diseases’.”

“Anushka Sharma left India to live in 4 AQI of London, eats the most unadulterated food items in the world, jogs in clean lanes, lives around the most advanced healthcare system,” a user said. “Then comes home occasionally and preaches unscientific cures using Homoeopathy to Indians who breathe in 400+ AQI Air, eat adulterated food and walk in garbage and dirt.”

Another netizen said that she has been Anushka's fan for 12 years, but “I’m officially retiring as a fan”. The user acknowledged that “her world won’t change, but my perspective completely changed. The admiration is gone.”

She also listed several reasons for this, and said that Anushka worships “fraud baba” and said it was not being religious, but stupidity.

“More than 60M people follow you Anushka and you promote homeopathy on your story??” the user highlighted. “I have seen many people who denied proper medicine and died using these things in the name of belief and you freaking promote that??”

Another user asked the actress to be more transparent about her health condition and its homeopathic treatment so that people can make informed decisions. “Dear Anushka Sharma, Many Indians would appreciate more clarity about the health condition you faced and what kind of homeopathic treatment you underwent Sharing your experience could help people better understand your journey and make informed decisions about their own health.”