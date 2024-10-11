Anushka Sharma shares cryptic post on Instagram, leaves netizens guessing: ‘Ratan Tata and his…’

Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post on Instagram following Ratan Tata's passing, featuring a symbolic image of kindness and selflessness. Users recognised Tata and his manager Shantanu Naidu in the photo, prompting tributes and reflections on Tata's legacy.

Livemint
Updated11 Oct 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Anushka Sharma shared a cryptic post paying tribute to business tycoon Ratan Tata.
Anushka Sharma shared a cryptic post paying tribute to business tycoon Ratan Tata.

One of the most globally renowned Indian tycoons, Ratan Tata, died on Wednesday. Many people, from Bollywood celebrities to politicians, sportspersons, and diplomats, paid their heartfelt tributes to the former chairperson of the Tata Group. Bollywood celebrity Anushka Sharma also expressed her condolences.

On Friday, Anushka Sharma, shared another cryptic post on her Instagram account. The PK actress shared a black-and-white sketch of two silhouettes. One of them appeared to be an aged man standing in the rain, whereas the second one, probably younger, was protecting the former from the rain with an umbrella without caring about himself.

Anushka Sharma captioned the image with a read heart emoji. Within hours, it didn't take long for the Instagram users to interpret the meaning of her social media post.

Also Read | The next Tata: Noel takes the reins of Tata Trusts

One of the users identified the two figures in the photo as Ratan Tata and his youngest manager Shantanu Naidu and wrote,“Ratan Tata and his youngest Manager”

“Who didn't understand this.. This picture shows Ratan Tata,” read another comment on the post.

Also Read | Why Ratan Tata considered failure a gold mine

“FOR THOSE WHO DIDN'T UNDERSTAND THIS PICTURE - This picture symbolizes kindness, empathy, and selflessness. The image shows someone holding an umbrella over another person in the rain while standing in the rain themselves. This action represents caring for others, even when it may require personal sacrifice. It suggests that real blessings come from helping others and offering protection, comfort, or support, regardless of your own circumstances [sic]” read another post.

Also Read | Former Tata Sons Leader R Gopalakrishnan Recounts Candid Memories

“That's Shantanu Naidu With Sir Ratan Tata”

“Every heart feels heavy with the loss we faced. May he Rest in Peace”

“Anushka is really a pure soul from inside out”

“For those who don't know, Ratan Tata was a mentor and father figure to Shantanu Naidu, he worked and made many contributions to TATA company and had greater chances to become CEO”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAnushka Sharma shares cryptic post on Instagram, leaves netizens guessing: ‘Ratan Tata and his…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    153.85
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    8.75 (6.03%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,141.15
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    200.65 (3.38%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,400.00
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1264.7 (2.87%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,839.55
    03:57 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.55 (1.63%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.