Anushka Sharma shares cryptic post on Instagram, leaves netizens guessing: ‘Ratan Tata and his…’

One of the most globally renowned Indian tycoons, Ratan Tata, died on Wednesday. Many people, from Bollywood celebrities to politicians, sportspersons, and diplomats, paid their heartfelt tributes to the former chairperson of the Tata Group. Bollywood celebrity Anushka Sharma also expressed her condolences.

On Friday, Anushka Sharma, shared another cryptic post on her Instagram account. The PK actress shared a black-and-white sketch of two silhouettes. One of them appeared to be an aged man standing in the rain, whereas the second one, probably younger, was protecting the former from the rain with an umbrella without caring about himself.

Anushka Sharma captioned the image with a read heart emoji. Within hours, it didn't take long for the Instagram users to interpret the meaning of her social media post.

Also Read | The next Tata: Noel takes the reins of Tata Trusts

One of the users identified the two figures in the photo as Ratan Tata and his youngest manager Shantanu Naidu and wrote,“Ratan Tata and his youngest Manager”

“Who didn't understand this.. This picture shows Ratan Tata,” read another comment on the post.

Also Read | Why Ratan Tata considered failure a gold mine

“FOR THOSE WHO DIDN'T UNDERSTAND THIS PICTURE - This picture symbolizes kindness, empathy, and selflessness. The image shows someone holding an umbrella over another person in the rain while standing in the rain themselves. This action represents caring for others, even when it may require personal sacrifice. It suggests that real blessings come from helping others and offering protection, comfort, or support, regardless of your own circumstances [sic]” read another post.

Also Read | Former Tata Sons Leader R Gopalakrishnan Recounts Candid Memories

“That's Shantanu Naidu With Sir Ratan Tata”

“Every heart feels heavy with the loss we faced. May he Rest in Peace”

“Anushka is really a pure soul from inside out”