Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post on Instagram following Ratan Tata's passing, featuring a symbolic image of kindness and selflessness. Users recognised Tata and his manager Shantanu Naidu in the photo, prompting tributes and reflections on Tata's legacy.

One of the most globally renowned Indian tycoons, Ratan Tata, died on Wednesday. Many people, from Bollywood celebrities to politicians, sportspersons, and diplomats, paid their heartfelt tributes to the former chairperson of the Tata Group. Bollywood celebrity Anushka Sharma also expressed her condolences.

On Friday, Anushka Sharma, shared another cryptic post on her Instagram account. The PK actress shared a black-and-white sketch of two silhouettes. One of them appeared to be an aged man standing in the rain, whereas the second one, probably younger, was protecting the former from the rain with an umbrella without caring about himself.

Anushka Sharma captioned the image with a read heart emoji. Within hours, it didn't take long for the Instagram users to interpret the meaning of her social media post.

One of the users identified the two figures in the photo as Ratan Tata and his youngest manager Shantanu Naidu and wrote,“Ratan Tata and his youngest Manager"

“Who didn't understand this.. This picture shows Ratan Tata," read another comment on the post.

"FOR THOSE WHO DIDN'T UNDERSTAND THIS PICTURE - This picture symbolizes kindness, empathy, and selflessness. The image shows someone holding an umbrella over another person in the rain while standing in the rain themselves. This action represents caring for others, even when it may require personal sacrifice. It suggests that real blessings come from helping others and offering protection, comfort, or support, regardless of your own circumstances [sic]" read another post.

“That's Shantanu Naidu With Sir Ratan Tata"

“Every heart feels heavy with the loss we faced. May he Rest in Peace"

"Anushka is really a pure soul from inside out"