‘Anushka told me…’: Actor R Madhavan recalls sharing AI generated video of Ronaldo praising Virat Kohli

Actor R Madhavan recently shared an incident when he fell victim to an AI-generated video of Cristiano Ronaldo praising Virat Kohli that he shared on his Instagram. Later on, Madhavan revealed that he got a call from Anushka Sharma stating that the video is not real and is actually generated using AI.

Speaking to Priya Jethani on Zee TV, Madhavan said,“Yeah, in fact, one of the Reels that I saw had somebody praising Virat Kohli to high heavens. In fact, I think it was Ronaldo…how much he enjoyed watching Kohli bat and how much of a legend he thought he was. And I proudly forwarded that, I put it on Instagram and then I got a message from Anushka saying bhai, it’s a fraud, it’s AI.” the actor added.

Taking a lesson from the incident, Madhavan talked about the value of being careful about sharing information on social media and making sure that anything shared is ‘credible’.

“It’s really embarrassing, like, oh! So even somebody like me who is pretty aware was completely taken away. And then, when she told me the flaws, I realised, arey haan, ye to bada gadbad hain (yes, this is an issue). So one has to be very careful that whatever you’re forwarding is very credible.” the actor added

Virat Kohli's admiration for Ronaldo: Notably, Virat Kohli has shared his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo many times in the past including in a heartfelt post where he called the Portugal player “GOAT”.

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god.” Kohli wrote in a post after Ronaldo's Portugal were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup race after a loss in quarter-finals.