AP Dhillon hints at a possible break from music, expressing a desire for a peaceful life. Read on.

AP Dhillon has hinted that he may take a break from music. He has made the comment during an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

“Once all this is over, I want to live a peaceful life. I still like that. I don't know if I'll wake up tomorrow and say that I don't want to make songs from now on. I was telling my friend. Next year might be my last year. I might not make music for a while, just because it has become a game more than the artspace," the Canadian rapper told Ranveer.

"If I just want to stimulate my brain, I need to do something else," he added.

When asked what he would do during the break, AP said he had “no idea".

“I have no idea. Will start a podcast," he quipped

"I'll start making music, guys," smiled Ranveer, one of the most popular podcasters in India.

AP Dhillon on sold-out shows During the YouTube podcast, AP Dhillon has also spoken about inflated ticket sales on The Ranveer Show, highlighting a widely discussed social media controversy. He has criticised the trend of concerts, like Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour, claiming to sell out within seconds.

AP calls it a “dirty game" that hurts fans. He explains that such claims are often misleading, as tickets are sold to promoters in advance, who then resell them at higher prices.

On the podcast, he expresses concern that fans are forced to pay inflated rates, which he feels is unfair and disrespectful. While many artists use this as a marketing strategy, AP shared that he has chosen not to follow this practice.

“For any show claiming to be sold out, I can still get you 2,000 tickets today or tomorrow. People are treating music like a business game, which has taken away its joy," AP Dhillon says in the interview.