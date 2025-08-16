‘Apni aukat mein raho’: Javed Akhtar shuts down troll who asked him to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day

Renown lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar hit back at a troll who asked him to celebrate Pakistani's Independence Day which falls on August 14, and not India's Independence Day.

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Javed Akhtar had posted on X, “Happy Independence Day to all my Indian sisters and brothers. Let’s not forget this independence was not given to us on a platter. Today we must remember and salute those who Went to jails and those went to gallows for getting us Azaadi . Let’s see that we never lose this precious gift.”

An X user commented on Akhtar's post in no time. "Aapka happy independence to 14th August hai [Your Independence Day is on August 14]," the post read.

This prompted a reply from Akhtar, which many users called "savage".

"Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke joote chaat rahe thay mere buzurg desh ki aazadi ke liye kaala pani mein mar rahe thay. Apni auqat mein raho," Akhtar told the X user.

This translated into, “Son, when your forefathers were licking the shoes of the British, my elders were dying in Kala Pani for the freedom of the country. Stay within your limits.”

Many on social media supported Javed Akhtar, hailing him for his response to the trolls. "Bohut badiya Jawab diya sir hatemonger ko 😃 😊 ye nahi samjhenge hamari qurbaniya [Sir, you gave a very good answer to the hatemonger. He will not understand our sacrifice]," one user commented.

Some of the other comments read, “Well said sir”, "Javed saab rocked…", “Javed Sahab never Disappoints”, “…javed saahab mirzapur wale andaaz me”, “Javed sahab, aap jab bhi kuch bhi bolte hai, mujhe bada acha lagta hai.”