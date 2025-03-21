Apoorva Mukhija viral video: It has been only a few days since the India’s Got Talent controversy involving YouTubers Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani subsided. However, Mukhija has once again found herself at the centre of controversy after a viral video showed her getting into a tiff at a concert in Paris.

The TikTok video, which was shared on X, shows Apoorva Mukhija enjoying Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Paris. However, her constant use of camera flashes and loud video-making seem to have annoyed other concert attendees.

What happened at Sabrina Carpenter's Paris concert Apoorva Mukhija got visibly irritated after the security asked the influencer to return to her seat. The viral video's caption, written in French, translates to “POV: We were at the concert, and she was filming her own music video. The security guard asked her to sit down, but she didn’t care. Big flash in the face.”

Apoorva could be heard saying: “Main thappad mar doongi usko” (I will slap them). She even yelled at people around when asked to lower her voice and stop using the flash, alleged several netizens.

Other reports alleged that Mukhija nearly hit someone at the Sabrina Carpenter concert before security intervened.

Netizens react to Apoorva Mukhija's behaviour Soon after Apoorva Mukhija's video went viral, netizens slammed the influencer for her “embarrassing” behaviour.

Another user wrote: “International beizzati”.

“ She is a nuisance girl, not a sensation. What she spoke in a public show indicates her dirty mind and character. Shame on her and her supporters,” commented another netizen.

India's Got Latent row For the unversed, Apoorva Mukhija was a panellist on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, during which she was seen openly using abusive language. The show came under the scanner after Ranveer Allahbadia's ‘watch your parents have **x’ remark.