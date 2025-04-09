‘Sleepless nights, learnt my lesson’: Apoorva Mukhija shares first YouTube video after India’s Got Latent row

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, is back on YouTube after a long pause following Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent controversy. Apoorva shared her first video and opened up about the hate and criticism received by her after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments about parents and sex.

Apoorva Mukhija on India’s Got Latent controversy The joke triggered massive political unrest, leading to multiple police complaints and FIRs against show organisers, host Samay Raina and panellists including Apoorva Mukhija.

Apoorva's latest video, titled ‘Till I say it is’, reveals details about how she met Samay Raina and landed a spot on his show.

She further shared what she went throughout after the controversy and stood strong despite facing criticism, acid attack, rape and death threats. She apologised for her remarks on the show and promised to be careful about it in the future.

Talking about the show, Apoorva said, “The guy standing there made an extremely inappropriate comment about my vagina in front of a live audience. Normally, you’d expect such remarks on social media where people feel emboldened because there are no real consequences. But to hear something like that said out loud, in public, was shocking.”

“When I responded on Latent, it didn’t come from a place of trying to be funny, savage, or create a moment. It came from genuine anger and the need to retaliate. My intention was never to hurt anyone—except perhaps that man’s ego. But regardless of my intent, I now realise that my words may have hurt others, and that is something I never meant to do. I create content to entertain, to make people laugh, not to cause pain. I should have been more mindful, and I truly have learned my lesson,” she explained.

"I promise to be better going forward. I just hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me. I'm sincerely sorry if I've hurt your sentiments," the 23-year-old added.

Rebel Kid on being slut-shamed, self-harmed In the same video, Apoorva also talked about her past experience and claimed that she has been 'slut-shamed', 'self harmed' and 'hit' by a man who she once loved. She said, "A lot of times in life, people are going to tell you it's over. I used to live in a house that never felt like home for 17 years. I have cried a lot of sleepless nights in that house, I have self-harmed, and I still have the scars, and back then, every day I used to think that it's over.

"I fell in love with a man who promised to love me, protect me, and marry me, and then one day he hit me. And that day, I thought it was over. I was slut-shamed by my relatives before I got to know what that word even meant. I have been talked about, conspired and punished for things I never did, and I thought it was over. I have been the laughingstock, punching bag and that girl who could be raped and then thrown acid on if they saw her alive and I really thought it was over. But it isn't."

"It used to be my worst nightmare that one day I might become irrelevant. I used to ask my manager at least million times 'Bhai mera career toh nahi tabah hone wala hai na… (Bro, my career isn't going to get ruined, right?)' and all of that happened publically and I lost my house, brand deals, self-respect and a lot of things. It will always be the worst things that happened to be but even in between all that I had people who kept telling me that I will be ok."

She also commented on her viral video from Sabrina Carpenter's show.

Apoorva said she took an international trip, attended her favourite artist's concert and explored the French Alps which helped her to shift perspective.

“I know this is what I have signed up for I am a public figure. This is what happens to Bollywood people. I was not used to it…I was not ok with it,” she concluded.

Apoorva recently returned to Instagram after the controversy. She appeared on Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Netflix film Nadaaniyan.