Apple CEO Tim Cook’s constant ‘thank you’ at White House dinner draws flak; netizens say ‘Sycophancy Cooked’ | Watch

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s recent conversation with US President Donald Trump during a high-profile dinner at the White House has gone viral. In the 1minute 54 seconds footage of the interaction Tim Cook used the word “thank you" almost “eight times."

The conversation began with Trump praising Apple CEO, “Tim Cook, you have done an incredible job with the little company called Apple."

Expressing gratitude, Tim Cook said, “I want to thank you for including me this evening. It is incredible to be among everyone here, particularly you and the First Lady. I’ve always enjoyed having dinner and interacting."

He added, "I want to thank you for setting the tone such that we could make a major investment in the United States and have some key advanced manufacturing here. I think that says a lot about your leadership and focus on innovation."

Later, Tim Cook revealed Apple's plan to invest $600 million in the US. Social media users were quick to spot Apple CEO's uncanny repeated use of ‘thank you’ in less than two minutes and flooded online with a flurry of reactions and jokes.

Social media reaction A user wrote,"I counted NINE! (One at end was sort of a double thank you for good measure.)" Another user remarked, "@grok count how many time @tim_cook said thank you in this video." To this artificial intelligence chatbot Grok replied, "Tim Cook says "thank you" 8 times in that video. Quite the grateful speech!"

A third user stated, “Steve Jobs is rolling in his grave.”

A fourth comment read, “That's interesting. It's a sign of extreme discomfort & guilt usually but can be anxiety. The need for that is a sign of desperation not by honor.”

A fifth user replied, “Sometimes the moat is simping.”

A sixth user quipped, ““Thank you” for sharing this.”

A seventh user stated, “Sycophancy Cooked.”

