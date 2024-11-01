Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Diwali greetings feature Delhi photographer’s iPhone snapshot. Take a look

Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Thursday extended his Diwali wishes on the social media platform X while sharing a picture clicked by an Indian photographer using an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Cook shared Rohit Vohra's photo featuring a snapshot of six lit-up diyas on a bed of roses.

“Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights! Shot on iPhone 16 Pro Max by Rohit Vohra,” said Tim Cook in his social media post on platform X.

Rohit Vohra responded to Apple chief's post by extending his gratitude and wishing everyone happiness and prosperity this festive season.

“Honoured to have #Timcook @apple share my photograph this Diwali. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali. Truly Humbled,” said Vohra in his response sharing the post on his Instagram feed on Friday.

Here is how netizens reacted People on social media reacted to Tim Cook's post, wishing the Apple boss Diwali and appreciating the camera capabilities of the new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

“Rohit Vohra's photograph captures the essence of Diwali, with vibrant lights and heartfelt moments that leap off the screen,” said Narasimha RN in his response to Cook's post on Friday.

A beautiful sentiment for Diwali! Embracing the themes of light and unity is essential, especially during times like these. Wishing everyone joy and prosperity, said Tomer Rozenberg in his post.

However, a few other netizens questioned Cook's product placement strategy, first wishing Diwali and then mentioning the product name in his post.

“Didn’t forget to promote the product in the wish,” said Priti Rai, a financial consultant responding to the CEO's post.