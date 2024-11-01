Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Apple CEO Tim Cook's Diwali greetings feature Delhi photographer's iPhone snapshot. Take a look

Apple CEO Tim Cook's Diwali greetings feature Delhi photographer's iPhone snapshot. Take a look

Anubhav Mukherjee

While sharing his 2024 Diwali greetings on X, the Apple CEO posts an Indian photographer's snapshot, saying that Diwali is a time of light, unity and hope.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wished everyone Happy Diwali in a post on X on November 1.

Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Thursday extended his Diwali wishes on the social media platform X while sharing a picture clicked by an Indian photographer using an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Cook shared Rohit Vohra's photo featuring a snapshot of six lit-up diyas on a bed of roses.

Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights! Shot on iPhone 16 Pro Max by Rohit Vohra," said Tim Cook in his social media post on platform X.

Rohit Vohra responded to Apple chief's post by extending his gratitude and wishing everyone happiness and prosperity this festive season.

“Honoured to have #Timcook @apple share my photograph this Diwali. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali. Truly Humbled," said Vohra in his response sharing the post on his Instagram feed on Friday.

Here is how netizens reacted

People on social media reacted to Tim Cook's post, wishing the Apple boss Diwali and appreciating the camera capabilities of the new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

“Rohit Vohra's photograph captures the essence of Diwali, with vibrant lights and heartfelt moments that leap off the screen," said Narasimha RN in his response to Cook's post on Friday.

A beautiful sentiment for Diwali! Embracing the themes of light and unity is essential, especially during times like these. Wishing everyone joy and prosperity, said Tomer Rozenberg in his post.

However, a few other netizens questioned Cook's product placement strategy, first wishing Diwali and then mentioning the product name in his post.

“Didn’t forget to promote the product in the wish," said Priti Rai, a financial consultant responding to the CEO's post.

Another netizen on social media named Suresh Maurya shared his photo and claimed it to have been clicked through an iPhone 16 Pro Max. “Diwali click iPhone 16 pro," said Maurya in his post on the platform X on Friday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.