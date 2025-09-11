Apple iPhone 17 way costlier in India than in the US; price differences as high as 29%: Reddit explains why

Indian-made iPhones are significantly more expensive than in the US, with price differences reaching 29%. Factors include taxes and additional duties on imported models. The iPhone 17 base model costs 82,900 in India versus 70,512 in the US.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published11 Sep 2025, 05:17 PM IST
Apple iPhone 17 way costlier in India than in the US; price differences as high as 29%: Reddit explains why Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple iPhone 17 way costlier in India than in the US; price differences as high as 29%: Reddit explains why Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

“Why are Indian-made iPhones costlier in India than in the US?” asked a Reddit user, who shared a detailed breakdown.

The list shows that the Apple iPhone 17 lineup is significantly cheaper in the USA compared to India. Price gaps are as high as 29%.

The base iPhone 17, which sells for 82,900 in India, costs just 70,512 in the USA, a difference of 15%. The iPhone Air is 31,738 cheaper in the USA while the iPhone 17 Pro is nearly 38,000 less.

The biggest gap is with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, priced at 1,49,900 in India but only 1,05,812 in the USA, almost 44,088 (29%) cheaper.

However, another user explained the price gap. One of them explained that US prices are “quoted before tax”.

“For example, $799 price in the USA is before sales tax, which depends on each state in the USA, ranging from 0-10%. There is no concept of MRP in the USA. However, in India, the price includes tax as well. So, if you remove the tax of 18%, it is the same price as what is sold in the USA,” the user wrote.

The user later added a correction.

“Pro and Pro Max models are expensive since they are not yet manufactured in India and are mainly imported, hence additional duties add to the price gap,” the user added.

“It’s really difficult for us to comprehend what it’s like to have no MRP on products. How can shops literally decide what price they should sell something for? Same for the other side. They wonder how you can have the same price everywhere,” posted another user.

Another user commented, “Since the rate difference is different across models, you cannot say this is due to taxation. 18% GST is the only tax on made-in-India phones. So, any difference higher than that is purely Apple Gouging.”

iOS 26 launch

On September 15, Apple will launch the iOS 26 as a free software update. Apple’s event on September 9 confirmed the launch. According to the company, iOS 26 will make significant improvements for iPhone users.

The iOS 26 upgrade comes with new AI-powered tools under Apple Intelligence. Key updates include live translation, upgraded visual search from screenshots and a fresh design. It will also add features in CarPlay, Music, Maps, Wallet and the new Apple Games app.

