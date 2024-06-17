Apple ‘leaks’ husband’s private chat with sex worker to wife, gets sued for ₹53 crore

The man believes he could still be married if Apple had not ‘leaked’ his private chats to his wife. He deleted the messages, thinking this would hide his infidelity.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published06:04 PM IST
A pedestrian uses an iPhone in front of an Apple store in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
A pedestrian uses an iPhone in front of an Apple store in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Representative image: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

A man is blaming Apple for his divorce. He is now suing the company after his wife found deleted messages on a linked computer. These messages revealed he had been arranging meetings with prostitutes, The Times reported.

The man admitted to seeing sex workers in the final years of his marriage, arranging meetings through iMessage. He deleted the messages, thinking this would hide his infidelity.

Also Read | Apple’s new AI features may not be released with iPhone 16

The businessman is suing Apple for nearly 53 crore (over £5 million), claiming it does not inform customers that deleted messages can still appear on other Apple devices.

When his wife opened the app on their iMac, she saw that his last message to another person’s iPhone was to a sex worker. She then found several years' worth of supposedly-deleted messages to prostitutes, the publication added.

Also Read | Apple said to be working on a ‘skinnier’ iPhone 17 variant. All we know so far

If someone is told a message is deleted, they are entitled to believe it is deleted, he told the newspaper. He mentioned that, for his wife, it was a brutal way to find out what he had been up to.

The man reflected that, if he had been able to talk to her rationally and she had not experienced such a “brutal realisation”, he might still be married.

According to him, divorce is an “extraordinarily-stressful process”, especially when children and family dynamics involved. In his opinion, it all happened because Apple told him his messages were deleted when they weren't. He remarked that a message indicating those messages were deleted on that device would have provided a clue.

‘Apple doesn’t tell its users’

Simon Walton is from the London law firm Rosenblatt, representing the man suing Apple.

Also Read | How Apple Watch ’saved’ Remo D’Souza during heart attack

“Apple had not been clear with users as to what happens to messages they send and receive and, importantly, delete”. In many cases, the iPhone informs the user that messages have been deleted but, as we have seen, that isn’t true and is misleading because they are still found on other linked devices — something Apple doesn’t tell its users,” Walton told the Telegraph.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsApple ‘leaks’ husband’s private chat with sex worker to wife, gets sued for ₹53 crore

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.00647.00
    Chennai
    73,160.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,663.00-503.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue