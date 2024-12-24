A social media user has claimed that Uber charges more for Apple iPhone users than Android users. The user shared a photo of two separate mobile phones showing different rates. While the Android phone shows ₹290.79 for a Uber Auto ride, the Apple iPhone shows ₹342.47 for the same ride.

“Same pickup point, destination & time but 2 different phones get 2 different rates. It happens with me as I always get higher rates on my Uber as compared to my daughter’s phone. So most of the time, I request her to book my Uber. Does this happen with you also? What is the hack?” wrote the user named Sudhir.

“Yes that happens with me too…sometimes the difference is not much but it can even be more than ₹30-50 …trust technology to play with your wallet,” wrote one user.

“Uber knows , you hardly give here pocket money. So Uber is kind to your daughter,” quipped one user while another joked, “You are elder and father, so you get more rates, while your daughter is younger and so she gets less rates.”

One user suggested using Rapido while calling it the cheapest of all. One of the users pointed out that the photograph Sudhir posted had originally been shared by entrepreneur Niraali Parekh on LinkedIn. Sudhir clarified that he had taken the photo from Parekh’s post, but the issue raised was genuine.

iPhone vs Android Studies suggest that iPhone users tend to spend more on apps, subscriptions and luxury products than Android users. This behavioural trend can influence companies to set higher prices for iOS users.

