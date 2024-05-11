‘Sad and ignorant,’ Hrithik Roshan criticises Apple's new iPad Pro ad. Know why

Apple's latest iPad Pro ad faces backlash for depicting destruction of artistic objects, criticized by celebrities and social media users.

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to express criticism of Apple's latest iPad Pro advertisement and described the ad as 'sad' and 'ignorant'.

Apple unveiled its latest iPad Pro through a creative advertisement, which depicted the destruction of various artistic objects to herald the arrival of the ultra-thin iPad.

In the advertisement video, a giant industrial press can be seen crushing a range of creative instruments, including pianos, old-model TVs, guitars, toys, and whatnot. Viewers can see Apple's ultra-thin iPad, which was created after the destruction of all the instruments.

Earlier on May 7, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a post on X, “Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create."

The iPad advertisement received severe backlash on social media.

'Worst commercial ever' "I felt sad when I saw creative tools such as musical instruments and cameras being destroyed. I don't think the creators will like this video. Is my Japanese sensibility making me feel this way?" a user wrote.

Netizens react to the new Apple advertisement on X.

Another wrote, “I’m not sure ‘wanton destruction of all the good and beautiful things in this world’ was really the vibe you were trying for."

A user slammed, "Forty years ago, Apple released the 1984 commercial as a bold statement against a dystopian future. Now, you are that dystopian future. Congratulations."

A user wrote, “iPad crushes the soul of humanity."

Actor Justin Bateman wrote, “Why did @Apple do an ad that crushes the arts? Tech and #AI means to destroy the arts and society in general. This is not making things better. This is just making some people insanely wealthy, at the expense of all of us. “The love of money is the root of all evil" 1Tim 6:10."

