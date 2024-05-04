Getting a dream job in today's market is not that easy with thousands of applicants sending their resumes to the firm. However, with a different approach, one can attract the recruiter's eyes and may secure his or her dream job. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, software company Wingify's founder Paras Chopra received a unique proposition from an applicant: The latter offered to pay him $500 if he got hired to work at the firm.

Chopra even shared a screenshot of the applicant's message on his social media handle at X. He wrote, “This is how you get attention! (Obviously won’t take money but very impressed with the pitch)"

According to the applicant's proposition, he was ready to pay Chopra $500 ( ₹41,000 approximately) if hired to work at Wingify and claimed that he would be free to fire him and keep the money in case he did not prove his mettle within the first week.

The message read, “I want to work at Wingify. I have a unique proposition for you. I'll pay you $500 to hire me. If I don't prove myself to be one of the best within a week you can fire me & keep the money. Saying this so I'll have skin in the game & not to waste your team’s time. Looking forward to your rejection."

Following this people started commenting on the post. One netizen wrote, "I can bet same for product role at 2x but guess this trick won’t work now (sic).

Another wrote, "It also speaks about the sad state of jobs currently - where a candidate has to mention $$$ to get attention :)" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While a netizen commented, "It’s a super bad pitch. Getting impressed with this pitch is also bad for hiring managers."

"That's one good DM, this message just speaks the person's confidence so much," a social media user wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Once the person becomes an employee, will the same method be appreciated to land a coveted project?

Terrible take. Poisoning the culture if you're optimizing it for the loudest DMs," another wrote.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!