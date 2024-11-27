Appudo Ippudo Eppudo streaming on THIS platform; Know date, cast, plot and other details here

  • Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, a Telugu romantic thriller, began streaming on Amazon Prime just three weeks after its theatrical release on November 8, 2024. Starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Rukmini Vasanth, the film had a short theatrical run of only two days.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo releases on Amazon Prime.
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo releases on Amazon Prime.

The Telugu romantic thriller Appudo Ippudo Eppudo started streaming on Amazon Prime just three weeks after its theatrical release. The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, marking her debut in the Telugu film industry.

The film was released in theatres on November 8, 2024, but was pulled out of the big screens in two days amid its disastrous run.

Amazon Prime Video acquired the digital rights of the Appudo Ippudo Eppudo. The film was reportedly expected to be released after a long wait; however, it was released much earlier, on November 27. The film also received negative reviews from critics.

Also Read | Amit Shah lauds ‘The Sabarmati Report’ star cast

Key roles

Sudheer Varma wrote and directed the film, which is based on the themes of romance and crime. The film also stars Ajay, John Vijay, Viva Harsha, Satya, and Sudharshan in supporting roles.

Karthik and Sunny M R composed the music for the film. Richard Prasad did the cinematography, and Naveen Nooli edited it. BVSN Prasad produced the film under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

Reportedly, the film was initially slated to be released on the Diwali weekend; however, it was later postponed to November 8 owing to multiple releases during the festive weekend.

Also Read | Our Little Secret OTT release: Lindsay Lohan-starrer streaming on THIS platform

Plot

The movie's plot revolves around a man named Rishi who falls in love with a girl named Tara. However, owing to a mistake by his Yaji, Rishi and Tara get separated. At Yaji's suggestion, Rishi starts working as an intern in the racing circuit in London.

The film's leading actor, Nikhil Siddhartha, stars as Rishi, whereas Rukmini Vasanth stars as Tara.

Also Read | Hunger OTT: Emmy winning Thai film is streaming on THIS platform

Nikhil Siddhartha's recent releases include Spy, 18 Pages, and Kartikeya 2. Kartikeya 2, released in 2022, grossed over 120 crore, marking his entry into the 100 crore club. For his role in the film, he also received many awards, including the South Indian International Movie Awards, Gama Awards, and OTT Play Awards.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAppudo Ippudo Eppudo streaming on THIS platform; Know date, cast, plot and other details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    212.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.35%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.30
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.36%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,190.25
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.1 (-0.59%)

    Wipro share price

    582.70
    03:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -6.35 (-1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.