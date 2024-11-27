The Telugu romantic thriller Appudo Ippudo Eppudo started streaming on Amazon Prime just three weeks after its theatrical release. The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, marking her debut in the Telugu film industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film was released in theatres on November 8, 2024, but was pulled out of the big screens in two days amid its disastrous run.

Amazon Prime Video acquired the digital rights of the Appudo Ippudo Eppudo. The film was reportedly expected to be released after a long wait; however, it was released much earlier, on November 27. The film also received negative reviews from critics.

Key roles Sudheer Varma wrote and directed the film, which is based on the themes of romance and crime. The film also stars Ajay, John Vijay, Viva Harsha, Satya, and Sudharshan in supporting roles.

Karthik and Sunny M R composed the music for the film. Richard Prasad did the cinematography, and Naveen Nooli edited it. BVSN Prasad produced the film under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

Reportedly, the film was initially slated to be released on the Diwali weekend; however, it was later postponed to November 8 owing to multiple releases during the festive weekend.

Plot The movie's plot revolves around a man named Rishi who falls in love with a girl named Tara. However, owing to a mistake by his Yaji, Rishi and Tara get separated. At Yaji's suggestion, Rishi starts working as an intern in the racing circuit in London.

The film's leading actor, Nikhil Siddhartha, stars as Rishi, whereas Rukmini Vasanth stars as Tara.