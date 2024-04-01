April Fool's Day 2024: How did annual custom of jokes and pranks begin?
April Fool's Day 2024: The first day of April is marked with jokes and pranks every year — a custom known somewhat colloquially as ‘April Fool’s Day’. There are several unverified theories regarding the origin of this practice — from Chaucer's Canterbury Tales to a war in the Netherlands. Various companies and media organisations have also been drawn into the practice over the years, participating in elaborate hoaxes that are revealed during later days of the month.