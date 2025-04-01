April Fool’s Day 2025: Why is it celebrated on April 1? Top 10+ pranks to pull on friends and family

April Fool's Day 2025: April 1, marks the beginning of the new financial year. But, it also marks April Fool's Day, and is definitely the perfect excuse to unleash your inner prankster and have some harmless fun with friends, family, and colleagues.

Whether you’re looking to share a good laugh with your loved ones or family members, or dive into the mischievous spirit of the day, we’ve got 10+ playful and entertaining pranks to try this April Fool’s Day 2025.

Advertisement

April Fool's Day 2025: Why do we celebrate on April 1? The name comes from the tradition of playing practical jokes on April 1—like teasing friends and close ones. While the day has been celebrated for centuries, its exact origins remain a mystery.

It’s reminiscent of ancient festivals like the Hilaria in Rome, which is observed on March 25, states Britannica

April Fool's Day 2025: Best pranks to try on family members, friends and colleagues Here are some classic April Fool's day pranks that you can try over texts, to fool your family, loved ones

April Fool's Day 2025: Best pranks to try on family, friends 1. Autocorrect goes wrong -Tell your friend: "My phone’s autocorrect is broken. If I type ‘hello,’ it changes to ‘cheese pizza.’” Then start texting random, ridiculous words like “Can you believe this cheese pizza is the best?” and blame your “broken” autocorrect.

Advertisement

2. Delivery cancelled- Your order as been cancelled. Click on this link to process the refund.

Read More

3. Fake help messages- Text your friend- “I accidentally locked myself in the fridge. It’s so cold in here. Send help!” After a few minutes, follow up with: "Never mind, I found the mayo. I’m good now."

4. Job offer scam- Text your friend: "Congrats! You’ve been selected as a professional panda cuddler at the zoo. Report tomorrow at 9 AM!"

Add: “They’re offering free bamboo snacks too. Lucky you!”

5. Hacked phone prank- Send a text- "Dude, I think your phone has a virus. Every time you text me, it sends me a cat meme."

Then, start sending random cat memes like there's actually a glitch. Advertisement

6. Netflix spoiler attack- Text fake spoilers for their favorite show: “I can’t believe they killed the main character in Episode 5!!” (Works best if you haven’t even watched the show—just be extra dramatic.)

7. Wi-Fi password trick- Message your family group chat: "Guys, the Wi-Fi password changed to ‘AprilFools2025.’” When they complain, reply: “Oops, typo. It’s actually ‘Gotcha!’”

8. Confusing horoscope- Text a friend: “Your horoscope today says: ‘Beware of potatoes and spontaneous dance battles.’ Stay safe.” Bonus if you add: “Also, avoid wearing socks with holes—bad luck today.”

9. Accidental texts: Send: “Hey, I hid the body… oh wait, wrong person!” Then follow up with: “Oops, meant to say, ‘Hey, I made brownies.’”

April Fool's Day 2025: Best pranks to try on colleagues Here are the best pranks to dive into, on April Fool's Day: Advertisement

Frozen desktop If you can access your favorite co-worker’s computer, take a screenshot of their desktop and set it as their wallpaper. When they log in, they'll be baffled as they try clicking on icons that just won’t budge. Bonus points if you add a sticky note saying, “Did you accidentally freeze your desktop?”

2. Mouse on strike

Grab some sticky notes, and make a tiny protest sign that reads, “I refuse to work today! - Your Mouse.” Tape it over the sensor, and for extra laughs, add tiny stick-figure coworkers picketing nearby. Watch as your colleague tries to figure out why their mouse suddenly “went on strike.”

3. AI-powered printer

If you and your colleagues use a common printer, this prank is bound to send giggles not just on April Fool's Day, but on any day. Post a fancy sign in the office printer area: “Congratulations! This printer is now AI-powered. Please state your print request and wait for processing.” Enjoy the confusion as coworkers nervously talk to the machine, expecting a high-tech response. Advertisement

4. Have fun with office supplies