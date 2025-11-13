‘AQI is 10 here,’ says woman who spent month’s salary to flee Delhi’s toxic air

Delhi’s air continues to remain toxic, with AQI levels soaring into the hazardous zone. The AQI reportedly crossed 400 in several parts of the city today. Amid worsening air quality, residents are being compelled to leave the capital due to health concerns. Among those who left is Anuradha Tiwari, CEO of content writing company JustBurstout, who claimed she spent her “month’s salary” just to see a clear sky.

Advertisement

Tiwari, known on social media for voicing opinions on issues such as caste-based reservations, shared a picture of a bright blue sky — which many in the comments suggested was taken in Paris, Europe. The photo shows a peaceful urban canal scene under a clear blue sky dotted with fluffy white clouds. Tiwari added that the AQI there was just “10.”

Calling Delhi a “gas chamber,” Tiwari said breathing clean air has now become a “luxury.”

Also Read | Get these air purifiers to survive Delhi NCR air pollution crisis

Social media user react Tiwari’s post sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users questioning her decision to travel abroad.

One user wrote: “What was the need to spend an entire month’s salary? You could’ve come to Mussoorie by spending just three days’ salary — the AQI here is only 30–40.”

Advertisement

Another commented: “You could have come to my hometown in Bihar. I would have shown you an even clearer sky.”

A third user added: “Did you try Uttarakhand? This must have cost you over ₹20,000.”

Others were more sceptical. One said: “Don’t be fake, you went on a fun trip, not just to see a clear sky. You don’t need to go to Europe — go to Mussoorie, the Northeast, or any southern city and you’ll find the same sky.”

Another user remarked: “I think this is Paris. 40 AQI is normal in many places in India. Flex post.”

Advertisement

Stubble burning main cause of toxic air The Decision Support System (DSS), a forecasting model under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, reported that stubble burning was the leading cause of Delhi’s toxic air on Wednesday, contributing 22.47% to the city’s PM2.5 levels — higher than vehicular emissions, which accounted for 15.5%.

Restrictions under GRAP Stage 3 Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR). Under these curbs, non-essential construction and demolition activities have been banned, and BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers restricted in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida. Schools have also been affected, with the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) directing classes up to Grade 5 to shift to hybrid or online learning until further notice.