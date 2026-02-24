AQI: Mumbai air quality remains ‘unhealthy’; Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher demands accountability, ‘It could kill us’

Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher has shared her concern about rising pollution levels in Mumbai. In her social media post, Kher shared that she had started running almost 10 years ago.

She often ran along Carter Road, enjoying the fresh ocean breeze. That breeze made her fall in love with both the city and running.

However, she now feels the air has become unsafe. She wears a mask while running, which reminds her of the pandemic days. This time, she says, there is no virus, but polluted air itself feels dangerous.

“I want to feel it again. And dystopian as it is, I put on a mask before lacing my shoes. It took me back to the pandemic. Except there’s no virus in the air endangering our life. The air itself could kill us,” Saiyami Kher wrote.

Saiyami mentions that she keeps her doors and windows closed at home. She uses an air purifier and has shifted her runs to a treadmill indoors. Even then, she feels it is not enough.

“I never imagined a day when the very thing we breathe to survive would become a luxury,” the Bollywood actress added.

Running is very important to her mental and physical health, but pollution is affecting it badly. She believes the issue is no longer seasonal or political.

“Pollution is undoing what years of discipline and sweat and devotion built, one breath at a time,” Saiyami Kher wrote.

“This isn’t seasonal anymore. It shouldn’t be political. But somewhere between the data and the denial, people like me are out there in masks, grieving a morning run, mourning a city we loved,” she added.

Then, she asked, “Is basic accountability really too much to ask for?”

The interest in ‘AQI’ is high on Google India from 22 February to 23 February:

Social media reaction Social media shared mixed reactions.

“Dear Mumbaikars, you were silent when the trees and forest were cut in the name of development…” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “It is truly sad that we have to plead for something as fundamental as clean air to breathe. Who would have imagined it would come to this? Perhaps this is the price of a $10 trillion economy.”

“No, don't wear mask while running, it could be fatal, ask a doc first,” wrote one user.

“Till 2024, before the BJP came to power in BMC, you were silent, and suddenly now you found your voice. Raising questions, asking for accountability is an absolute right, but being a hypocrite, well, that's a choice. You made your choice. Good to know!!! See you in another ‘Save Aarey’ protest,” posted another user.

Another user wrote, “Behen, if Mumbai Air is doing this to you, imagine what Delhi & Gurgaon/Noida folks have to deal with. It's a Pulmonary Hell Hole.”

“Mumbai’s pollution is real, but it’s not caused by one decision or one person. Construction, traffic, infrastructure push, and regional factors all play a role. Accountability matters, yes, but so do trade-offs and collective responsibility,” came from another.

Mumbai AQI According to AQI.in, Mumbai’s air quality remains a matter of concern. Current readings place the city in the “Unhealthy” category.

According to the latest live data, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 160. An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered unhealthy. Sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and people with respiratory issues may experience health effects. Prolonged outdoor exposure is not advisable.

The real-time pollution data shows PM2.5 levels at 73 and PM10 at 83. These fine particles can enter the lungs and bloodstream, increasing the risk of breathing problems and heart-related conditions.

Over the past 30 days, Mumbai’s AQI has ranged from 121 to 221. Mumbai’s air quality has frequently remained in the “Poor” to “Unhealthy” range. The highest recent spike crossed 220, entering the “Very Unhealthy” band.