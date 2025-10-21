AQI: Two days after Dhruv Rathee’s warning, air quality in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida goes alarmingly low on Diwali 2025

Two days after Dhruv Rathee advised people not to buy firecrackers on Diwali 2025, the Delhi-NCR area pollution rose to alarming levels. The area included Gurgaon (Gurugram) and Noida.

On October 18, the Germany-based Indian activist warned people against blaming one another for air pollution.

On October 21, Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick layer of smog, with air quality dropping to hazardous levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 359, falling in the “very poor” category.

At 7 am, the city-wide AQI averaged 451, nearly double the national safe limit, TOI reported.

Delhi's AQI on Diwali 2025 was the worst in the last three years, according to CPCB. it was 328 in 2024, 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022.

Wazirpur and Jahangirpuri recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 408, followed by Burari Crossing at 405 and Shadipur at 399.

NSIT Dwarka, Ashok Vihar and Mundka also showed high pollution levels. Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, RK Puram and Aya Nagar completed the top 10 most polluted areas.

With Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 2) restrictions already in place, Delhi-NCR residents marked the festival amid heavy smog, restricted construction and strict anti-pollution measures.

On Diwali night (October 20), Delhi’s air quality plunged to 345 AQI, categorised as “very poor.” According to the CPCB, 34 of Delhi’s 38 monitoring stations recorded pollution levels in the red zone, ranging from “very poor” to “severe”.

Experts warned that pollution would worsen overnight due to continued firecracker use, low wind speed and poor weather conditions. Authorities also reported multiple violations of the city’s ban on firecracker sales and use.

What did Dhruv Rathee say? Dhruv Rathee, in his video, explained how civilians, farmers, and truck drivers, along with the government, blame one another for rising pollution. When civilians are asked not to use firecrackers, they ask farmers to stop burning leftover crop residue, known as stubble or parali. According to many people who use firecrackers on Diwali, stubble burning during the post-harvest season causes way more pollution.

Farmers then blame large-vehicle drivers for causing pollution. Drivers then blame factories for being “more responsible”. According to Rathee, the government then says that nobody cares about pollution, so it won’t bother either.

Amid the blame game, Dhruv Rathee called for “personal responsibility”. He advised everyone not to buy firecrackers not only on Diwali, but also on other occasions like New Year or wedding.

“Be the change you want to see,” he said. “If you want to control pollution, do whatever is possible in your personal capacity.”

How did people react to Dhruv Rathee? While some appreciated Dhruv Rathee’s message, it did not go well with many others. Numerous social media users slammed him over his advice.

“People should not sacrifice goats on Eid either. Be the change,” came a sarcastic reply.

“I definitely burn crackers. Why not? Don't give any kind of lectures to stop our festival. Diwali comes once a year. Why not celebrate it?” asked one user.

“I never heard him say ‘Don’t sacrifice animals on Eid’ or ‘Don’t cut trees on Christmas’. Just one question: Why?” came from another user.

Another user commented, “Sirf Diwali par hi gaayn dene jaante hain (He knows how to lecture about it only on Diwali).”

“I am buying crackers this Diwali,” declared another user.

