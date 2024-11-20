AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey says ‘separated’ from husband, ‘wanted different things... appreciate no judgements’

Bassist Mohini Dey News: Hours after musician AR Rahman announced his divorce from wife Saira Banu, his troupe bassist Mohini Dey has also announced her separation from husband Mark Hartsuch.

Updated20 Nov 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Bassist Mohini Dey News: Mohini Dey, the bassist from AR Rahman's troupe, posted on Instagram about her separation from composer husband Mark Hartsuch.
Bassist Mohini Dey News: Mohini Dey, the bassist from AR Rahman’s troupe, posted on Instagram about her separation from composer husband Mark Hartsuch.(Mohini Dey via Instagram)

Bassist Mohini Dey News: Hours after beloved musician AR Rahman announced his separation from wife Saira Banu via a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mohini Dey, the bassist from his troupe, posted on Instagram about her separation from composer husband Mark Hartsuch.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Dey is a Kolkata-based bass player who is part of the Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change. The 29-year-old released her self-titled debut album in August 2023 and has performed more than 40 shows worldwide as a part of Rahman's troupe.

Her Instagram announcement was posted jointly with Hartsuch on November 19.

'I Announce That We Have Separated'

In the joint Insta post, the couple posted their message as a text post and image, stating, “Dear friends, family, fans, and followers, With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated.”

They added that they remain friends and the separation is by mutual understanding. “First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed,” it added.

Request ‘Privacy, No Judgement…’

The duo will also continue working together. "We will still be working on several projects together including MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups. We have always prided ourselves on working well together and that will not be stopping any time soon," as per the statement.

At the end, the announcement wished for “no judgement” and for everyone to respect their privacy. “The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements,” it ended.

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 02:37 PM IST
