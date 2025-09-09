AR Rahman is back with another unexpected crossover and the fans are excited: ‘Serving chaotic naagshakti energy’

Over the past year, Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has delighted the Internet with completely unexpected collaborations—from OpenAI's Sam Altman to Hollywood's most notable film music composer, Hans Zimmer.

This time, however, the musical legend gave his fans a crossover no one could ever have imagined. Rahman dropped what has been deemed “the picture of the century” with Hollywood actor Tom Felton, popularly known as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series.

Rahman posted a selfie with Felton on his official Instagram handle and wrote “With Draco” on the picture.

AR Rahman-Tom Felton collab: Tom Felton is making his Indian entertainment debut with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series ‘Gandhi’, which had its world premiere at TIFF.

The series features music composed by AR Rahman.

“Tom Felton is a major part of the Gandhi series I am scoring, which premiered Yesterday at TIFF,” Rahman wrote in the caption.

Felton, who plays Josiah Oldfield, a close friend of young Gandhi during his time in London, told Variety that he relied on his “very wise in history” grandfather for the role. He said he did a lot of reading and on-the-spot learning with Hansal Mehta.

“Most of my research has been on the spot, literally, live with the director. That's the best thing about working with not only an Indian crew, but someone that knows a lot more about it than Wikipedia,” said the Harry Potter star.

Here's how the fans reacted: Fans were overjoyed by the “most unexpected” crossover of AR Rahman and Tom Felton, with many using Harry Potter references to describe it.

“Unexpected collab of a pure soul and a pure blood,” said a fan. Another said, “Magican meets Pure Blood!”

“A hundred points to Slytherin I say,” quipped a fan. “ARR serving chaotic naagshakti energy,” added another.

“ARR is a fellow Slytherin!!! Yassss!!!!!!” an excited fan exclaimed.

About Gandhi series The series, produced by Sameer Nair for Applause Entertainment and directed by Hansal Mehta, traces Mahatma Gandhi's years in London as a young law student.