AR Rahman’s emotional note on separation with wife Saira Banu after 29 years: ‘Pieces may not find their place again’

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu ended their 29-year relationship. Rahman has expressed gratitude for the support he received during this difficult period.

Updated20 Nov 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Saira announces separation from husband AR Rahman.
Saira announces separation from husband AR Rahman.(ANI)

AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu on Tuesday confirmed the end of their 29-year-old relationship. The Oscar-winning singer has now reacted to the confirmation and said that the two “hoped to reach the grand thirty” but their relationship “seems to carry an unseen end”.

In his post, the singer also expressed gratitude for respecting privacy. AR Rahman and Saira Banu are the parents of Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. After the confirmation of his parent's separation, son Ameen took to his Instagram and requested "privacy" during this time.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again," wrote AR Rahman on X.

"To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,” he added in the post. AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu official statement

Before the playback singer's social media posts, the couple had made an official statement on their separation.

“On behalf and instruction of Mrs. Saira and her husband renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (A.R. Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways," HT quoted the statement.

AR Rahman married Saira Banu after his mother chose her for him, according to media reports. The music maestro had shared in an interview that during his late 20s he didn't had the time to look out for a partner, but he thought that it would be the right time for him to get married. Hence, he asked his mother to look for a bride. “I was 29 and I told my mother. I said, find me a bride,” HT quoted Rahman from an interview with Simi Garewal.

AR Rahman is a globally acclaimed music composer and singer who won Oscar for his song ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. Apart from that AR Rahman has given many timeless classic pieces including Dil Se Re, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Nahin Saamne Tu, Kun Faaya Kun, Nadaan Parindey, Mitwa, Masakali, Mukkala Mukkabla, Enna Sona, The Humma Song, etc. AR Rahman has also worked in many Hollywood films like '127 Hours' and 'Million Dollar Arm'.

The legendary music composer was recently honoured with the 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation' by IIT Madras for his virtual reality film, ‘Le Musk'.

