AR Rahman’s wife Saira announces separation: ‘Took decision out of pain’

A statement from AR Rahman's wife Saira's advocate read, “This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.”

Updated19 Nov 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Saira announces separation from husband AR Rahman.
Saira announces separation from husband AR Rahman.(ANI)

AR Rahman's wife Saira announced separation from husband on Tuesday. A statement issued by her advocate Vandana Shah said, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman."

“This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” the statement shared by media reports read.

It added that Saira “has taken this decision out of pain and agony.”

"Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life,” the statement quoted by India Today read.

Playback singer and AR Rahman's son AR Ameen too to Instagram post to request everyone to "respect our privacy during this time." He posted, “Thank you for your understanding.”

The separation was announced almost three decades of marriage. AR Rahman tied the knot with Saira Banu in 1995. They are parents to three children – Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

Years ago, music maestro AR Rahman had shared during a chat with Simi Garewal that he did not have the time to go and look for a bride because he was busy with work. “I was 29 and I told my mother. I said, ‘find me a bride’,” he said.

This was the time when ‘Roja’ and ‘Bombay’ were pan-Indian successes and he had already started working on ‘Rangeela’. But, he felt that it was the “right time” for him to get married as he was 29, the Indian Express reported.

Rahman shared that during their initial days, Saira used to “get frustrated” because she wasn’t used to being a celebrity. “Initially, she used to get frustrated. I mean not going out. I mean generally you can’t go out for shopping and…” he was quoted as saying.

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 10:58 PM IST
