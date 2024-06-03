Aranmanai 4 OTT release: Tamil horror-comedy starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna to stream online
Aranmanai 4, the horror-comedy featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. Announced on Sunday, the movie will be “coming soon" in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. However, the exact OTT release date has not been shared yet.