Aranmanai 4 OTT release: Tamil horror-comedy starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna to stream online

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Aranmanai 4 OTT release: Aranmanai 4, the Tamil horror-comedy featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, will start streaming online.

Aranmanai 4 OTT release: Tamil horror-comedy starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna will stream online (Screengrab from YouTube/Think Music India)

Aranmanai 4, the horror-comedy featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. Announced on Sunday, the movie will be “coming soon" in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. However, the exact OTT release date has not been shared yet.

Aranmanai 4, directed by Sundar C, was released on May 3. According to Sacnilk’s most recent available data, the movie earned 73 crore in India's gross box office. With 19.5 crore coming from the overseas market, the movie's total box office collection stands at 92.5 crore.

In 2024, the movie became the first commercially successful Tamil movie. In addition to Bhatia and Khanna, the movie also features other actors such as Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and Delhi Ganesh.

The movie's story takes place in Northeast India. Baak, a priest, traps a shapeshifting demon who killed his daughter. After the daughter's death, paranormal events occur in a village. Her brother Saravanan uncovers Baak's plans and battles the demon, saving the village.

Vijay Sethupathi, initially cast in the movie, exited the fourth Aranmanai film due to scheduling issues. Raashii Khanna and Tamannaah Bhatia were cast as female leads. Filming ran from March to mid-September 2023.

Aranmanai 4 reviews

Aranmanai 4 received mixed reviews. Hindustan Times called it passable. The Hindu praises it for an engaging plot led by Tamannaah. The Times of India found it predictable and forgettable. Times Now appreciated its mix of thrills and comedy.

India Today and The Indian Express criticised its lack of originality. The New Indian Express and News18 praised the humour, horror and Tamannaah's performance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Published: 03 Jun 2024, 05:56 PM IST
