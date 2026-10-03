Archana Puran Singh will ‘buy the entire Madh Island’: Social media reacts as Bollywood actress bags another property

Archana Puran Singh and her family have bought another bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai. The new property stands just a few metres from their main family home. In their latest vlog, published on 2 October, the family members took viewers around the spacious house.

The purchase adds another property to the family's homes in the neighbourhood. Their main house accommodates the Bollywood actress, her husband, Parmeet Sethi, their sons and their partners.

Archana's mother and Parmeet's father also live there. The family also owns the house next door. Aaryamann Sethi is renovating that property for himself and his fiancée, Yogita Bihani.

According to Parmeet, the new house matches their main home in size. Both buildings also have similar construction and identical architecture. The new bungalow has two floors, with living spaces and a kitchen downstairs.

The kitchen immediately caught the family's attention as a possible location for food videos. Yogita joked that other families would first consider where to place their furniture. This family, however, was thinking about camera placement.

They also discussed how different members could use the new space. Yogita could record her videos there while Samiksha, Ayushmaan’s partner, could conduct yoga classes. Archana Puran Singh suggested turning one room into a shared wardrobe for the family's three women.

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The bungalow has three bedrooms, each with an attached bathroom. Large windows allow plenty of sunlight into the rooms. Outside, a garden surrounds the house and includes a gazebo. The family enjoyed a picnic there during their visit.

The property also offers two balconies, spacious stairs and a terrace. From the terrace, the family can look out over the surrounding greenery. Parmeet compared the view to Goa.

“This is nothing less than Goa,” he exclaimed. But Archana pointed out that they could not “see the sea” from the terrace. Ayushmaan said that one could see it a little bit. “Only if you jump,” Archana quipped.

Social media reactions “Lucky daughters-in-law and lucky in-laws,” wrote one YouTube user.

“Seems like Archana will buy the entire Madh Island,” joked one user.

One user humorously wrote, “I take a long breath, and these people buy a new bungalow.”

“The only thing missing is the swimming pool. You guys should make one, next to the gazebo,” suggested another user.

“All thanks to Netflix, now 4 more seasons will be released, like Kapil says. Jokes apart, I'm genuinely happy. It felt like people from my own house had bought a new house. Congratulations, SYAAAP family,” wrote another user while referring to Archana being a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.