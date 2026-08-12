Are cigarettes banned in Bengaluru? New tobacco-nicotine law in Karnataka explained

A government notification issued in Karnataka has caused some confusion. Here's what it actually says, and doesn't say.

The Commissioner of Food Safety issued this order in Bengaluru on 15 June 2026. It was issued under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety Act. This is read alongside Regulation 2.3.4 of related sales rules. The ban became effective on 10 August while the authorities made the official announcement on 12 August.

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The notification prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of specific items. First, it bans gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine. These are chewing tobacco products commonly sold across India.

Second, it targets a specific workaround some sellers use. Products marketed separately but designed for consumer mixing are also banned. This includes items packaged individually yet deceptively sold together.

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The intent is clear: prevent sellers from deliberately splitting banned products. They cannot sell tobacco and masala separately to dodge the law.

This restriction currently covers the entire state of Karnataka. It remains effective for one year from the date of issuance.

A press note dated 12 August 2026 confirmed the same. It described ongoing enforcement drives against tobacco-containing products broadly. However, the underlying legal order remains focused specifically on gutkha and pan masala.

Meanwhile, many people are wondering if cigarettes are banned in Karnataka. After all, thousands of smokers live and work in the state capital, Bengaluru, the premier IT hub in the country.

So, are cigarettes banned in Karnataka? No, cigarettes are not banned under this notification.

This order falls under food safety regulations, not tobacco law. Gutkha and pan masala are legally classified as food products. This happens because they're directly chewed or ingested by consumers.

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Cigarettes work differently, as they're smoked rather than eaten. This places them under an entirely separate regulatory framework instead.

The relevant law for cigarettes is the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), enacted back in 2003. It's a central law, not a state food safety measure.

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COTPA regulates cigarette advertising, packaging and mandatory health warnings nationally. It also governs smoking bans in public places across India. Sales to minors and near schools are similarly restricted under it.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare administers COTPA at the national level. Enforcement happens locally through State and District Tobacco Control Cells. In Karnataka, the Health and Family Welfare Department specifically handles this.

Essentially, India runs two separate regulatory systems for tobacco products. Chewable products like gutkha are subject to food safety rules. Smoked products like cigarettes fall under COTPA instead.

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This explains how Karnataka's recent notification excludes cigarettes. It simply isn't the right legal tool for regulating cigarettes.

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One point remains slightly unclear, worth flagging. Loose tobacco sold specifically for hand-rolling could arguably fit the "separate mixing" clause. However, no official clarification currently confirms this interpretation.

Manufactured pre-rolled cigarettes, though, remain clearly outside the scope of this notification. They continue to be sold and regulated exactly as before.

Therefore, Karnataka's notification bans gutkha, pan masala, and similar mixable tobacco products. Cigarettes remain legal. No new restrictions on cigarette sales have been introduced through this order.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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