Are Harry and Meghan preparing for a royal reunion in UK? What Duke of Sussex said

Prince Harry has sparked speculation about a move back to Britain after a conversation at last week’s WellChild Awards in London. The Duke of Sussex reportedly told singer Joss Stone, 38, that he and Meghan Markle are considering a return to the UK. Stone revealed to Hello! magazine on Monday that Harry, 41, spoke to her about her own recent relocation.

“He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children,” Stone shared. “It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back.”

Why Did Joss Stone Move Back? The Grammy-winning singer, 38, has four children with her husband Cody DaLuz. She explained that she wanted her children to grow up in a “safe environment … surrounded by family, friends and a strong sense of belonging.”

According to Stone, Harry seemed “genuinely interested” in her return to Britain. “He … asked about how we were settling back in,” she added. “He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice.”

Where Are Harry and Meghan Living Now? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 with their son Archie, now six. After short stays in Canada and Los Angeles, the couple settled in Montecito, California, where they live with Archie and their daughter Lilibet, four.

King Charles III has only met Lilibet once, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Is Harry Reconnecting With His Father? Harry has spoken openly about wanting to mend his relationship with King Charles. In May, he told BBC News, “There’s no point in continuing to fight … It would be nice to reconcile.”