Meta’s Smart Glasses controversy sparks privacy concerns - what the experts have to say

Ever since concerns about the privacy practices of Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses surfaced, social media platforms have been buzzing with warnings that users could unknowingly be sharing more than they realise.

One user wrote on Reddit, “Meta is meticulously combing through all your videos by hand, and labeling what's in the footage, to help train AI. Everything you record, assume they see it all.”

Another user commented, “What's frightening is that some nurses have been wearing them while at work, handling patients and charts. Some administrators are letting it go if the nurse states they are not recording while doing patient care.”

What is the Meta smart glasses privacy controversy? The online debate intensified after an investigation by Swedish newspapers reported that contractors at an outsourced facility reviewed footage captured by users of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, including highly sensitive recordings.

The issue has triggered regulatory scrutiny abroad and a lawsuit in the United States against Meta Platforms over claims that consumers were misled about the privacy safeguards of the device, reported TechCrunch.

The controversy is unfolding at a time when smart glasses as a wearable tech gadget are gaining traction globally. More than seven million Meta smart glasses were reportedly sold in 2025, according to figures cited in legal filings.

Unlike smartphones, the glasses resemble ordinary eyewear but can capture photos, videos and audio from the wearer’s perspective, potentially recording people nearby without their awareness.

The revelations prompted the UK’s data regulator, the Information Commissioner's Office, to seek clarification from Meta on how such footage is processed and reviewed.

Why is this a worry? Legal experts say such situations could raise questions under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 if recordings captured by wearable devices involve Indian users.

Apurv Sardeshmukh, managing partner at Stride Legal, said consent is a central requirement under the law.

“Access to sensitive footage to outsourced workers can only be provided after the consent of the individuals to whom the footage refers,” he said.

“If such data is accessed without the consent or knowledge of the concerned individual, it will be a violation of the Act.”

Is it illegal in India to share content without consent? Experts say devices like smart glasses represent a new frontier in data collection because they blur the boundary between everyday life and digital recording.

Neethi V K, partner at QL Partners, said wearable AI technologies raise fundamental questions about how personal data is processed.

“While Meta promises privacy by design, such as LED lights indicating recording, it falls short of addressing the basis of processing the data from the individuals being filmed,” she said.

“There is no purpose limitation or data minimisation for the subjects who are being recorded.”

She added that outsourcing review of user recordings also introduces additional risks.

“Content moderation is not new to the IT services industry. Apart from risks of misuse or misappropriation of footage, there are also concerns about the mental health and wellbeing of workers reviewing sensitive material,” she said.

Cross-border data risks Another layer of complexity arises when personal data captured by such devices is accessed outside the country.

Ankit Sahni, partner at Ajay Sahni & Associates, said companies must ensure compliance with Indian safeguards even when data is processed abroad.

“If recordings of Indian users are accessed by contractors located in another country, companies must ensure those contractors follow the same security and confidentiality safeguards required under Indian law,” he said.

A much larger AI data ecosystem Experts also point out that wearable devices are not merely recording tools but part of a much larger artificial intelligence data pipeline.

Raheel Patel, partner at Gandhi Law Associates, said recordings captured by smart glasses can move through several layers of processing.

“Recordings are typically uploaded to company servers, analysed by AI systems and sometimes reviewed by humans for quality checks,” he said.

“This means extremely personal data—faces, voices, surroundings and behavioural patterns—may be stored and processed far beyond the user’s immediate control.”

What is Meta saying? Meta said safeguarding people’s data was a top priority and that it was continuously improving its tools and processes to strengthen privacy protections.

“Ray-Ban Meta glasses help users access AI hands-free to answer questions about the world around them,” the company told BBC News.

The tech giant added that when people share content with Meta AI, it may sometimes rely on contractors to review certain data to enhance user experience with the glasses — a practice disclosed in its privacy policy.

“This data is first filtered to protect people’s privacy,” the company said.

Meta noted that such filtering may include measures like blurring faces in images. However, sources cited by Swedish publications SvD and GP claimed that this system does not always work effectively, and that faces can sometimes still be visible.

Although users must manually activate recording or use a voice command, they may not always be aware that their photos or videos could be reviewed by human moderators — a possibility outlined in Meta's detailed privacy policies and terms of service.

