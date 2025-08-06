‘Are we in school?’: Worker questions 9:30 am rule in Indian company

An Indian employee has slammed the “school-like mentality” of companies in the country after receiving a message from his employer enforcing a strict 9:30 am reporting time.

According to the message, any employee arriving after 9:30 am without prior intimation would automatically be marked as taking a half-day, unless they had informed their manager in advance. A screenshot of the message was shared by the employee on Reddit, where he questioned why companies focus more on attendance than actual work output.

The official message from the company read: “This is a reminder that the official reporting time for all employees is no later than 9:30 AM. If you anticipate being late due to any valid reason, you are expected to inform your respective manager in advance or notify me directly. Please note that arrivals after 9:30 AM without prior intimation will be marked as a half-day as per company policy.”

In his Reddit post, the employee questioned the policy, pointing out how even small issues like forgetting to log attendance or delays in leave approval can lead to salary deductions.

“Seriously, are we in school or are we adults? Emergencies, traffic jams, and life happen. Why do so many companies in India still cling to this old-fashioned mentality of ‘report on time or face punishment’?” he asked.

He went on to ask why fixed working hours seemed to matter more than actual deliverables, saying such policies harm productivity and employee morale.

Screengrab from the viral post.

“Isn’t it time employers trust us to manage our own time? Does anybody else feel these policies end up killing productivity and morale?” he added.

The post struck a chord with many on Reddit, who echoed the employee’s frustration. Some suggested that companies with strict log-in times should also ensure employees log out after eight hours instead of working overtime.

“Indian schooling is preparation for this culture, it was pretty rampant earlier though with changing times this needs to change too. Same policies exist within government offices too but is seldom enforced,” one Reddit user commented.

Another user blamed such rigid policies for dangerous overcrowding in Mumbai’s local trains. “These companies are the main reason in Mumbai where high number of deaths in crowded local train. Everyday around 5-7 people fall and killed from local train. People don't have any option to go late as that would be 1 day salary cut or late mark,” the comment read.

