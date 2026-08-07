‘Are you Batman?’: Rahul Gandhi's hilarious response to question wins the internet

Taking a fresh approach to connect with younger audiences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently interacted with Gen Z through an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. He answered a range of questions, from politics and education to light-hearted queries, including one asking if he was Batman.

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Rahul Gandhi on ‘Batman’ question One Instagram user asked Gandhi, "Are you Batman?"

Responding with humour, he said, "Let's just say that no one has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together!"

His witty reply quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many praising his sense of humour.

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Netizens react Reacting to a post about Gandhi's response, someone wrote in the comments, “My guy is so familiar with Gen Z memes and stuff.” “His opponent is The Joker as well,” quipped another jokingly.

One commented, “Don't do it, brother, don't do it. Don't tarnish Batman's honour.”

A different user said, "Bro earned my absolute respect today for such a story post (sic)."

Yet another added, "No way Rahul Gandhi posted this on his Instagram story."

One more said, “This is how you connect to Gen Z.”

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi SLAMS PM Modi Over His 'Forgive' Video On Student Protestors

Rahul Gandhi opens up about GenZ, Jharkhand protest, women's rights and more Meanwhile, Gandhi also replied to many other topics during his online session.

Posting a link to his Instagram on X, Gandhi wrote, "Students, Gen-Z -- I'm here to listen. Ask me anything on Instagram, and I'll answer as many questions as I can." The Congress shared video clips of him answering the questions.

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Talking about the student protest in Jharkhand, Rahul Gandhi said, “The student protests that are happening in the country are against the education system. I have stated it clearly, in Kota, Dehradun and will say it in Allahabad, that our education system has collapsed, it is unaffordable and oppressive.”

“Every government, be it the central government, Congress government or Jharkhand government, should listen to what students are saying and take action to change the education system.”

When asked about which philosophy interests him the most, Gandhi answered, “All the different philosophies that have shaped our Constitution from Lord Buddha, Guru Nanak Dev, Basavanna ji, Sankardev ji, Dharti Abba, Birsa Munda, Periyar, Mahatma Phule, Narayana Guru ji, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Gandhiji, and so many more.”

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In another question, Rahul Gandhi was asked to share a message for young women who are fighting for their right to study. He said, "India's women are our strength, our biggest asset, and frankly, I do not appreciate the way women are treated in society, the way our education system treats our women and the way our corporate system treats our women. Women deserve equal space in every sphere of life. In fact, I believe they deserve more than equal space in every sphere of life."

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also answered the question of who his favourite politician from the BJP is. Gandhi said it was Captain Amarinder Singh.

“I get along with him; he is cool. He is an expert on military history. Hello, Uncle Amarinder,” he added.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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