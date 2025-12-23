‘Are you blind?’ Angry note taped on car sparks debate on civic sense in Bengaluru

A handwritten note taped to a car window has sparked an online debate on parking etiquette and everyday aggression in Bengaluru, after a photo of the incident went viral on Reddit’s r/bangalore community with the caption, “Peak ‘Luru moment.”

The image shows a piece of paper aggressively taped onto a parked car, reading: “The ‘No Parking’ is written for YOU. Are you blind??” The note, secured with layers of yellow tape, appears to have been left by a frustrated resident or passerby, allegedly over improper parking.

Advertisement

While Bengaluru’s traffic woes and parking shortages are hardly new, the incident struck a chord with netizens for its raw, unfiltered expression of frustration—something many felt summed up the city’s daily battles on the road.

Internet Reacts: Funny, Furious, Familiar The post quickly gained traction, with Reddit users sharing a mix of humour, irritation and weary recognition.

“I don’t think they still got the message,” one user joked on Reddit.

Another wrote, “Educated fools.”

“If it repeats put it on windscreen front in front of drivers seat. Even better if you use the tape that leaves lots of sticky residue,” the third social media user suggested.

“Selective blindness,” the fourth wrote on Reddit.

Several users pointed out that such notes have become a common sight across Indian cities, especially in densely populated neighbourhoods where formal parking infrastructure is limited.

Advertisement

“This is what happens when urban planning fails and everyone is constantly on edge,” a comment read, while another added, “Peak ‘Luru moment indeed—polite silence broken only by handwritten rage.”

“If it's a public road you can't just write no parking and expect to people to adhere to your rules unless they have parked right infront of your gate,” a user wrote on Reddit.

Another wrote, “The only kind of Road Rage that I would endorse!”

A City Under Pressure Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, has long struggled with congested roads, shrinking public spaces and inconsistent parking enforcement. As neighbourhoods grow denser and vehicle ownership continues to rise, disputes over parking have become increasingly personal—and public. Residents are now turning to social media platforms to air their frustrations over the city’s strained infrastructure.

Advertisement