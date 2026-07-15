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‘Are you from the future?’: 5-year-old prediction about FIFA World Cup 2026 final leaves social media stunned

Back in 2021, a social media user predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Ahead of Argentina's semi-final match, social media users have rediscovered the tweet.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Jul 2026, 01:42 PM IST
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‘Are you from the future?’: 5-year-old prediction about FIFA World Cup 2026 final leaves social media stunned. (Photo by AZZAM RIZQULLAH/AFP)
‘Are you from the future?’: 5-year-old prediction about FIFA World Cup 2026 final leaves social media stunned. (Photo by AZZAM RIZQULLAH/AFP)(AZZAM RIZQULLAH/AFP)
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A social media user called “dilemma” posted a prediction about the FIFA World Cup 2026. The most intriguing part is that the user had written it in 2021, even before Lionel Messi lifted the trophy in 2022.

The Twitter (now X) post isn’t a prediction. It appears as something that has already happened.

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“Argentina just beat Spain at the 2026 World Cup final, 3-2,” says the post.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What was the prediction made about the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

A user predicted in 2021 that Argentina would beat Spain 3-2 in the 2026 World Cup final, a claim that has gone viral as Spain qualified for the final.

2
Why did the 5-year-old prediction about the 2026 FIFA World Cup final shock social media users?

The prediction shocked users due to its uncanny timing and accuracy, coming before key events like Messi's 2022 victory and Spain's current qualification.

3
How can I watch the England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match?

The match will be broadcasted on ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports, with live streaming available to subscribers and commentaries in both Hindi and English.

4
Should fans expect a tight match between England and Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final?

Yes, football analysts are divided, with predictions ranging from a slight edge for England to a closely contested match, indicating a potential for a tight game.

5
What records could Messi break during the England vs Argentina match in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Messi could surpass Maradona's record for most shot involvements in a single World Cup and aims to take the lead in the Golden Boot race if he scores against England.

Now that Spain have qualified for the final and Argentina will the semifinal tonight, the post has gone viral. The uncanny possibility is still relevant unless England defeat Messi’s boys tonight.

Also Read | 2026 WC semifinal: Can Messi surpass Maradona during Argentina vs England?

The viral post, shared on 12 July 2021, has garnered nearly 9,000 comments, 48,000 retweets and 1,48,000 likes.

Social media users are stunned to rediscover the 5-year-old post. Many of them are now sarcastically responding to it.

“Are you a FIFA delegate?” wrote one of them.

2021 post about 2026 FIFA World Cup final
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“Either he works in the FIFA secret room, or someone who works at FIFA told him about the 2026 WC script!” posted another user.

“This guy hasn't even touched Twitter for half a year,” one user pointed out, while referring to the fact that the OP had last posted in December 2025.

One user seemed awestruck, “How’s this possible?”

Another user called the user “the man who saw the future five years ago”.

“Who else is here after Spain knocked out France?” asked one user.

Also Read | ‘Prepared for Messi to make me look foolish’: England vs Argentina prediction

“That’s insane! If that happens, it’s a 100% certainty that the World Cup is rigged to the max!” posted another user.

One user commented, “This will be so ridiculous if it eventually happens.”

“England will not let this slide. We will be there,” said an England football fan.

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“Are you from the future? Give me lottery numbers, please,” quipped one user.

England vs Argentina: What experts predict

England are narrow favourites in the World Cup semi-final against Argentina. Predictive models give them a slight statistical edge.

Opta rates England's regulation win chance at 38-39%. Argentina's chance stands lower, around 31-32%. Opta gives England roughly a 52% overall probability of advancing.

Dimers' model similarly favours England, at 36.4%. Syracuse Sportsbook projects 36.9% versus 34.5%. Their most likely scoreline is a 1-1 draw.

Football analysts remain genuinely split across publications. ESPN's panel leans towards England, citing squad depth. Several experts predict a 2-1 England victory. They suggest Argentina appear fatigued from extra-time matches.

Also Read | Lionel Messi vs Harry Kane: Unbeaten record at stake, check head-to-head stats

Jeff Carlisle, Tim Connelly and Mark Ogden back England 2-1. James Olley instead predicts a 2-1 win for Argentina. Lizzy Becherano calls it a tight semi-final matchup. She highlights Emiliano Martínez's penalty-shootout pedigree for Argentina.

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Yahoo Sports officially backed England to win in 90 minutes. Paul Carr expects an England win, doubting Argentina's level. Dom Smith instead predicts a 2-2 draw, citing Messi's unpredictability against England.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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