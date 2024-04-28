A Russian influencer, on a visit to India, has recently claimed that an Indian passport officer at the Delhi airport has asked her to call him the next time she's in the country.

Dinara, who as over 80K followers on Instagram, loves to travel to India so much so that her pinned video says "looking for an Indian husband". She is also often seen dressed in a saree in her videos.

In her recent video captioned "Was this behaviour appropriate?'', the Russian influencer claimed that the passport control officer at Delhi airport wrote his contact number on her boarding pass and asked her to call him.

In her post, she asked her followers to vote if the officer's behaviour was appropriate or not.

The video has nearly 29,000 likes and over 44,000 responses to her vote. Nearly 80 per cent have voted that the officer's behaviour was not appropriate.

''A passport control officer has written down his phone number on my ticket and told me that the next time I come to India, ‘contact me'. Arey yaar, what is this behaviour huh?'' she said in the video with text reading: "I'm shocked. Are you serious? The passport control officer at Delhi Airport wanted me to call him."

Her video received mixed reactions from the netizens as some called out the officer and his behaviour saying it was ''unethical'' and ''inappropriate''.

One user wrote: ''It's inappropriate. The officer on duty should not behave like this for his reasons. Very unethical. Sorry, you have to go through this.''

While another commented, ''This is not appropriate behaviour and proper legal action shall be taken against him. We apologise for his behaviour.''

Some even asked her to share the officer's name and number to ensure she wasn't making up the incident.

“Am sure, you are doing it just for purpose and likes, name the officer or file a complaint against him, dont put shit here on social media for likes n all," a user comented.

