’Are you serious?: Uorfi Javed slams calls for Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina to be jailed

Popular Internet personality Uorfi Javed defended YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Tuesday amid continued outrage. The creator — also known by his username Beer Biceps — had sparked fury after a distasteful comments during an 'India's Got Latent' episode went viral. A formal complaint has been lodged against the YouTuber and many have called for Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina to face jail time.

“You don’t like certain people, you don’t like the things that they do or say but demanding for them to go to jail for that? Are you serious? Ummmm! I don’t know. Samay is a friend, I have his back but even rest of the people on the panel, what they said was distasteful yes but I don’t think they deserve to go to jail for that,” Javed wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Mumbai Police initiates inquiry A complaint was filed on Monday — prompting the Mumbai Police to visit the show studio in Khar. A team also reached the residence of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Tuesday evening. The complaint was filed against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina who hosts the show as well as the organizers of ‘India's Got Latent’.

Ranveer Allahbadia issues apology The popular influencer issued an apology for his controversial comment on Monday — describing the entire episode as a “lapse in judgment”. He also claimed that comedy was not his forte and reiterated the “need to use this platform better”.

Advertisement

“Many of you asked if this how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part,” he said in a video message.