The song titled “La cuarta estrella” is doing the rounds on social media which is increasingly being associated with Argentina's campaign in FIFA World Cup 2026. Heading to become the anthem just like the Muchachos, the song seeks to capture the imagery of Argentine heroes and the heartbreak the country felt when the United States last hosted the World Cup.

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Just like the La Mosca–inspired chant gained significant traction during Qatar 2022 tournament, this Spanish song is all set to become the song of Argentina's title-winning campaign. Written by Pablo Quintana, also known as Palmito Música, the inspiration for this song can be traced back to the time when the Argentine musician was on a quest for a rental home. It first appeared on social media in 2023 after he shared the song on Instagram.

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Quintana’s lyrics combined with the rhythm of legendary Argentine cumbia singer Gilda’s No me arrepiento de este amor (I won’t regret this love) created the viral sensation "La Cuarta Estrella". The beloved track is a move away from the hopeful themes of its predecessor and looks for motives to keep the good times rolling.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the meaning behind the song 'La cuarta estrella' for Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign? ⌵ The song 'La cuarta estrella' symbolizes Argentina's quest for a fourth World Cup title and reflects the nation's sporting history, including past heartbreaks, particularly the 1994 tournament where Diego Maradona was banned. 2 Who wrote the lyrics for 'La cuarta estrella' and what inspired its creation? ⌵ 'La cuarta estrella' was written by Pablo Quintana, known as Palmito Música, and was inspired by his experiences while searching for a rental home, incorporating themes of national pride and hope. 3 How did 'La cuarta estrella' gain popularity among Argentine fans? ⌵ The song became popular after Argentina's win over Jordan in the FIFA World Cup 2026, and it was further amplified by players singing it in the dressing room, resonating with the Argentine football spirit. 4 Why did Argentine President Javier Milei choose not to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final? ⌵ Javier Milei decided not to attend the World Cup final due to superstitions, as he watched all previous matches from home and believes his presence could bring bad luck to the team. 5 What unique rituals do Argentine fans observe during the FIFA World Cup? ⌵ Argentine fans often engage in 'cábalas,' such as wearing the same clothes for each match or watching from specific locations, believing these rituals can influence the team's performance.

One of its verses translates to, “Some 32 years later, La Scaloneta will avenge the cup that was stolen from number 10,” recalling the time when legendary Argentine football player Diego Maradona was banned from United States World Cup 1994, Buenos Aires Herald reported. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, he was tested positive for banned stimulant ephedrine – a result he rejected and attributed to a medicine switch-up.

Another verse states, “For the Malvinas, for Diego, for Leo’s final cup, Argentina, I want to see you two-time champs,” as it seeks Argentina's pursuit of another title. Striving to make Argentina the first country to win back-to-back tournaments since Brazil in 1962, it extends good wishes for star and captain Lionel Messi.

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La cuarta estrella song took off after Lionel Sebastián Scaloni-led team's 3-1 win over Jordan. “I tried to evoke the Argentine popular feeling, that of the fans, the families, and the kids,” La Nación quoted Quintana as saying. He added, “They’re the biggest crowd, the ones who sing louder.” Quintana confirmed the song's popularity and reach with the news outlet and said that the Argentine squad “sing it every day.”

The buzz around La cuarta estrella song amplified after Argentinian players were spotted singing the chant in the dressing room after 3-2 win against Egypt in a video uploaded by the official national team accounts. Its popularity surged after Argentina marked its return to the World Cup final after a thrilling victory against England.

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La cuarta estrella lyrics Full lyrics of the Spanish song ‘La cuarta estrella’ are given below:

Soy hincha de la Selección (I’m a fan of the national team)

La aliento con el corazón (I cheer them on with all my heart)

Ganamos la tercera con Lionel (We won the third one with Lionel)

Queremos ser campeones otra vez (We want to be champions again)

Y 32 años después (And 32 years later)

La Scaloneta va a vengar (La Scaloneta is going to avenge)

La Copa que le robaron al Diez (The cup they stole from the 10)

La que no nos dejaron levantar (The one they wouldn’t let us lift)

Quiero ver la cuarta estrella (I want to see the fourth star)

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Brillar en la camiseta (Shining on the shirt)

Soy argento de la cuna hasta el cajón (I’m Argentine from the cradle to the grave)

Por Malvinas, por el Diego (For Malvinas, for Diego)

Por la ultima de Leo (For Leo’s last World Cup)

Argentina quiero verte bicampeón (Argentina, I want to see you champions back-to-back)

English Translation: I’m a fan of the National Team,

I cheer them on with all my heart.

We won the third one with Lionel,

We want to be champions once again.

For the Malvinas, for Diego,

the trophy that was stolen from No. 10,

La Scaloneta is going to avenge it.

I want to see the fourth starshining on our chest without end.

I’m Argentine from the cradle to the grave,

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Argentina, I want to see you become back-to-back champions

(Translated by Bolavip)

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