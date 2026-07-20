Argentina president ‘forgot to unschedule victory tweet’? Internet loses it as Javier Milei declares holiday after loss

Argentina President Javier Milei’s tweet after the World Cup defeat has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The social media post is about celebrations.

“Given the concern about the celebrations for the achievement reached by the Argentine National Team, I inform the population that, depending on what the players and the technical staff decide regarding the day to celebrate, it will be declared a national holiday,” President Milei wrote.

Soon after the tweet was published, at 6:04 AM India time, it went viral. So far, it has garnered nearly 10 million views. Many social media users think it’s a faux pas due to a scheduled tweet.

“The f*cking PRESIDENT OF ARGENTINA forgot to unschedule his victory tweet. There is NO celebration. ARGENTINA LOST, LMFAO,” wrote one user.

“Bruh it’s been 2 hours since then and he still hasn’t deleted it. Is he okay?” asked another user.

One user commented, “He didn’t know his rigging payment failed to go through. Wait until he checks the balance.”

“Why did he schedule it? Was he that confident Argentina would win the 2026 World Cup?” came from another.

A Spanish fan wrote, “You had it all set up with the Jews, and that's why you scheduled the tweet, but you've blown it, bro. They can't call a penalty on you if you don't step into the box.”

Contrary to what many social media users assume, Argentine President Javier Milei’s tweet is not accidental. While Argentina lost the World Cup final 0-1 to Spain in extra time, Milei’s post is reportedly about honouring the team's remarkable overall achievement.

In fact, before this post, he tweeted about Argentina’s World Cup 2026 journey: “Thank you so much, Players...!!! Until the end with our boots on. Argentina always at the top.”

Milei’s latest tweet In the latest tweet, he announced a national holiday for the return of Lionel Messi and his boys. The exact date depends on players’ preferences, he mentioned.

Despite sounding unusual to international audiences, Argentines didn't react negatively. No political backlash or public relations crisis followed. On the contrary, many Argentine fans appreciated the message.

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“Well done, Mr. President…This national team was only possible with inspiring leadership: Scaloni with the National Team and you at the helm of the Nation. Argentina is great again,” wrote one of them.

At the same time, many of them have opposed the idea of a national holiday. Some think celebrating a second position doesn’t make sense. Some believe that declaring a holiday all of a sudden will probably disrupt scheduled work.