Ariana Grande says she ‘cannot wait’ for Chicago concerts after announcing hiatus from public life

Ariana Grande has said she “cannot wait” to reunite with fans at her upcoming Chicago concerts, days after her representatives announced that the singer would take a “step back from visibility” once her tour concludes next month.

Ariana Grande excited for Chicago shows amid planned public hiatus In a series of Instagram Stories shared on Monday morning, Grande expressed her anticipation for the Chicago performances and told fans that she was looking forward to being with them. She also shared practical information related to the concerts, including venue entry timings and merchandise sales.

The Chicago shows, scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, are expected to be Grande’s first performances and public appearances since news of her planned hiatus emerged.

View full Image View full Image Ariana's Instagram story.

Grande’s representatives told People on Sunday that the singer intended to reduce her public visibility after completing the current tour, citing “endless, ongoing public scrutiny.” The statement did not provide further details about the nature of the scrutiny or specify how long Grande’s break from public life might last.

Her social media posts on Monday did not directly address the planned hiatus. Instead, the singer focused on her upcoming performances and her connection with fans.

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Grande also reposted several Instagram Stories shared by concertgoers, including videos from previous performances and messages expressing support and affection for the singer. The posts appeared to signal that she remained engaged with fans as she prepared for the Chicago dates.

The announcement regarding Grande’s planned break prompted discussion online, with some social media users speculating that the statement may be connected to sustained public commentary about her appearance. In recent months, fans have expressed concern over what they perceived as a noticeable change in the singer’s weight, particularly following the release of the music video for her latest song, Petal.

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However, Grande’s representatives did not identify any particular incident, platform or subject as the reason for the decision. There has been no confirmation that online discussion about her appearance was linked to the statement.

Grande has previously spoken about the impact of public scrutiny and commentary surrounding her body. In a 2023 social media video, she urged people to be more considerate when discussing others’ appearances and noted that there could be many reasons why a person’s body changes over time.

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The singer’s latest posts indicate that she remains focused on completing her tour and performing for audiences before stepping away from public visibility. Her Chicago concerts will be followed by the remaining dates on the tour, which is scheduled to conclude next month.