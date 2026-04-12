HCL marks golden jubilee with Arijit Singh concert; netizens ask, 'Itna green flag hona legal hai kya?'

India’s IT major HCL Group marked its 50th anniversary with a special live concert by singer Arijit Singh on Saturday. The private event, held for employees of HCLTech, celebrated five decades of the company’s journey from a startup to a global technology firm.
Videos from the celebration have gone viral on Instagram, showing Arijit Singh performing some of his popular songs at the high-energy event.
One Instagram user shared a clip with the caption, “Level hi alag hai boss. Feel, voice, vibe - sab next level.” Another wrote, “This is how HCL Technologies celebrates 50 years…Lights. Music. Arijit Singh on stage. Goosebumps.” Another added: “Itna green flag hona legal hai kya?”
Billionaire founder Shiv Nadar was also present at the event. In one video, he was seen seated in a wheelchair, surrounded by children and waving at the audience as attendees cheered. “Shiv Nadar ji: 50 years of excellence,” one user wrote.
Separately, Jayeeta M Sarkar, Director at HCL Healthcare, shared glimpses of the event on LinkedIn, calling it a “truly special milestone”.
Reflecting on Nadar’s speech, she highlighted three key lessons: organisations are built by people and their emotional ownership; leaders should think ahead to anticipate outcomes; and fearlessness is essential, as self-imposed limits often hold people back more than a lack of resources.
“Standing there, listening to the national anthem, and reflecting on this journey—it was more than just a celebration. It was a moment of gratitude, belonging, and inspiration. Here’s to 50 years of legacy, and many more to come. Happy 50th, HCL!” Jayeeta Sarkar wrote.
Founded in 1976 by Shiv Nadar and five colleagues, HCL began in a garage, initially making calculators and microprocessors. Over the years, it grew into a global IT services company.
According to Forbes, its flagship firm, HCL Technologies, now reports revenues of $13.8 billion and is among India’s largest software services providers.
In 2020, Shiv Nadar stepped down as chairman of HCL Technologies, handing over leadership to his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra. He now serves as chairman emeritus and strategic adviser, continuing to guide the group’s long-term vision.
As per Forbes, Shiv Nadar’s net worth is estimated at $31.5 billion as of April 12, 2026.