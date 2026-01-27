Arijit Singh net worth: ₹8 crore Mumbai home, luxury cars and more - Here's what ‘Tum Hi Ho’ singer owns

Renowned singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving fans in disbelief. Known for his melodious voice and chart-topping songs such as Tum Hi Ho, Dhurandhar’s Gehra Hua and Hawayein, he is regarded as one of the highest-paid singers in the industry. He has lent his voice to over 300 songs in languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Telugu.

The singer kickstarted his journey on the reality show Indian Idol and, over the years, carved a space for himself in the industry. With the news of his retirement, the focus has now shifted to his net worth.

His estimated net worth stands at around 414 crore ($50 million). This wealth comes from high-paying live shows, concerts, brand endorsements and a strong, loyal fan base. Reports suggest his annual earnings are close to 70 crore.

What assets does Arijit Singh own?

Arijit Singh’s wealth includes an 8 crore luxury home in Navi Mumbai and a premium car collection valued at more than 3.4 crore. His garage features high-end brands such as Range Rover and Mercedes.

However, despite these luxuries, the singer continues to keep his roots intact. His main residence is still in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, where he lives in a modest house with an attached recording studio. He is often seen maintaining a quiet lifestyle, travelling mainly for professional commitments.

In Jiaganj, Arijit also runs a low-cost eatery named Heshel. According to reports, the restaurant serves affordable meals priced at just 40, reflecting the singer’s commitment to staying connected with his community.

How does Arijit Singh earn beyond music?

Apart from singing, Arijit Singh earns a substantial income through brand endorsements and collaborations. Over the years, he has represented several global brands, including Coca-Cola and Samsung.

How much do Arijit Singh’s concerts earn?

Live concerts and stage performances form a major portion of Arijit Singh’s earnings. As per Insider.in, ticket prices for his concerts in India generally range between 2,000 and 80,000, depending on the city, venue and seating category.

In some cases, the prices have gone far beyond expectations. At one of his Pune concerts, premium lounge tickets were reportedly sold for as high as 16 lakh.

Arijit Singh is set to achieve a major milestone by headlining a concert at London’s iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This will be his only European performance in 2025 and will mark the first time an Indian singer headlines a solo concert at a major UK stadium.

According to the official website, ticket prices for the show began at £210 for general admission and went up to £2,410 for VIP packages.

The singer is also setting new benchmarks in the digital space. Arijit Singh recently became the most-followed artist on Spotify, crossing 140 million followers and overtaking global stars such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande.

How much does Arijit Singh charge per song and performance?

According to multiple reports, Arijit Singh charges between 8 lakh and 10 lakh for a single film song, with some estimates suggesting even higher amounts.

Last year, music composer Monty Sharma revealed in an interview with HT Music that Arijit takes 2 crore per performance. He is also believed to charge around 14 crore for a two-hour live concert, placing him among the highest-paid musicians not just in India, but worldwide.

