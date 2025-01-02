Actors Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' will debut in theatres next month. Check exact date and other detalis here.

Arjun Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The romantic comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz will premiere in theatre next month.

Release date Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar starrer will debut in theatres on February 21. The movie makers in a post in Instagram stated, "Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai—kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai! Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025."

PVR Cinemas dropped a post on Thursday, with the caption," Iss love story mein angle nahi milega, par thrill bharpoor milega! Get ready for this twisted love story, coming to the big screen!" Its star cast features Shakti Kapoor, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Anita Raj, Hiten Patel and Sammy Jonas Heaney in key roles, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Social media reaction Netizens were abuzz after film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the news, a user reacted, “The producer must be brave to caste Arjun Kapoor in the main lead role." Commenting on the film's motion poster, which shows a man’s shoe caught between a stiletto and a Punjabi ‘jutti,' a user wrote, “The teaser looks very interesting!!!" A third user remarked, “happy to see @poojafilms back after BMCM." A fourth user called it ‘Pati patni aur woh Part 2.’

All about Mere Husband Ki Biwi "As a filmmaker, I've always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships," Bollywood Hungama quoted Mudassar Aziz as saying.

Mudassar Aziz further suggested that this movie, featuring light-hearted comedy, strives to bring friends and families together as a wholesome entertainer. Earlier, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ director helmed several projects, including Khel Khel Mein and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Bollywood's upcoming romantic comedy movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.